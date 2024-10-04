Modi In Maharashtra: PM To Inaugurate Aarey JVLR To BKC Section Of Mumbai Metro On Oct 5 - Check Full Schedule

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will on Saturday visit Maharashtra and launch various initiatives, including the inauguration of Aarey JVLR to BKC section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase – 1.

During his visit ahead of the state assembly , Modi will launch various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector in Washim. In Mumbai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project.

Around 11.15 AM , the Prime Minister will travel to Washim and take darshan at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi. Later, he will also pay tribute at the Samadhis of Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj in Washim.

At 11:30 AM , Modi will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community.

At 12 PM , Modi will launch several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around ₹23,300 crore.

The Prime Minister will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about ₹20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers.

The Prime Minister will dedicate five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana – 2.0. During the programme, he will also honour beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

At 4 PM , Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over ₹32,800 crore at Thane.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around ₹12,200 crore.