Mujahid: Taliban Working With Foreign Countries To Fight ISIS

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed that the de facto administration is collaborating with some foreign countries in the fight against ISIS-Khorasan. Mujahid added,“We cooperate with some countries and occasionally share information with them.”

According to a report by Agence France-Presse, the 2023 UN Security Council report revealed that the Taliban have secretly sought intelligence and logistical support to counter ISIS.

The Taliban have presented themselves as an“anti-terrorism partner.” After the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban declared security as their top priority.

Despite having access to US military equipment left behind, analysts remain doubtful of the Taliban's ability to combat ISIS due to their limited technological capabilities fully.

Aaron Zelin, an American analyst, emphasized that between March 2023 and March 2024, ISIS managed to plan 21 international attacks in nine countries, indicating an increased threat from the group compared to the previous year.

In recent months, ISIS has claimed responsibility for deadly attacks in Afghanistan, Russia, and Iran, raising concerns about the group's growing influence.

While the Taliban are collaborating with some foreign countries to fight ISIS, their limited technological capacity poses significant challenges in fully countering the group.

The rise in ISIS's international attacks and threats in Afghanistan highlights the urgent need for greater coordination and efforts to combat this growing terrorist threat effectively.

