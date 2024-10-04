Armenia Stuck In Dream Of Great Army: How Military Suffer In Void

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Desertion, betrayal of the and lack of manpower - all these elements were reflected in the Armenian in its last attack against Azerbaijan in 2020.

It is true that, although such a shameful situation is not unique to the states of the South Caucasus, the fact that Armenia considers itself to belong to the region creates somewhat different opinions.

Armenia, which is far from the concept of economic development and a safe world, has been struggling with the problem of poverty and lack of military forces in the region for a long time. Certainly, getting rich by aggression and occupying lands is impossible, and Armenia was finally able to understand this after 30 years of its myth of miatsum.

Despite all this, Armenia, which is still lost on the path of development, is seriously struggling to find the right path. The country, which has not yet recovered in the last four years, thinks that standing in the ranks of the US and French armies will give it divine power. Based on this hypothesis, Yerevan is trying to get military support from both the United States and France, and who knows what dreams it will have in the South Caucasus hereinafter...

However, the frequent training and preparation courses provided by foreign countries, especially the U.S. and France, have not been sufficient to support Yerevan. Since 2022, Armenian soldiers have been continuously stationed at combat posts along the Azerbaijani border under the guise of training, a process that is still ongoing. It is clear that this is due to a shortage of personnel within the Armenian army.

While the Armenian leadership tries to address the manpower shortage by calling up individuals for training, the resulting situation remains dire. Those called to combat positions near the Azerbaijani border for training exercises have been kept there for an extended period under inhumane conditions. Soldiers brought for training have been unable to meet their families and loved ones for over a month.

These facts demonstrate the Armenian government's ruthless treatment of its own military. It is worth noting that, according to Armenian law, training sessions should last no more than five days. However, those participating in these exercises are being kept for much longer, living in deplorable conditions without adequate financial support. According to anonymous reports from participants to Armenian media, seven people sleep in three beds, there is a shortage of weapons and supplies, and they can only bathe once every 15 days. Hygiene rules are not followed.

It is absurd for Yerevan, which subjects its own citizens to such suffering, to claim that it is concerned about the rights of Armenians who voluntarily relocated to Armenia from Garabagh, while also labelling Azerbaijan as aggressive.

Another issue is the number of Armenian soldiers deployed to the border with Azerbaijan. In April of this year, Armenia mobilised 4,799 individuals under the pretext of training exercises. Following these "training sessions," provocations along the border intensified, with ceasefire violations occurring particularly in the direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and Kalbajar regions. The likelihood of these provocations continuing remains high. The placement of soldiers, brought under the guise of training, at combat positions along the Azerbaijani border further raises suspicions that Armenia is preparing for new provocations.

It is important to note that one of the reasons peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia have stalled is the Armenian provocations along the border. Despite the Armenian Prime Minister's claims in the media that Armenia is encouraging peace, tensions continue to rise at the front. If Armenia truly desires peace, why does it continue to engage in extensive arms deals and amass troops at the border with Azerbaijan?

It should be remembered that the inhumane treatment of soldiers and officers within the Armenian army is not new. During the Second Garabagh War, when Azerbaijani soldiers discovered the body of an Armenian soldier abandoned to die by his comrades, it was a stark reminder of the enduring brutality within the Armenian ranks. Instead of focussing on the supposed "violated" rights of Armenians who voluntarily and safely relocated to Armenia, the international community should turn its attention to the suffering of Armenian soldiers subjected to this cruelty in their own army.

On the other hand, this disorder and injustice within the Armenian military is further proof of how far behind the country is in other sectors. After all, a state's most sensitive structure is its army and the well-being of its soldiers. Without a strong fighting spirit and love for their homeland, soldiers operating in misery and hunger are inevitably doomed to failure on the battlefield, as has often been the case.