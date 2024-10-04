Armenia Stuck In Dream Of Great Army: How Military Suffer In Void

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Desertion, betrayal of the army and lack of manpower - all these
elements were reflected in the Armenian armed forces in its last
attack against Azerbaijan in 2020.
It is true that, although such a shameful situation is not
unique to the states of the South Caucasus, the fact that Armenia
considers itself to belong to the region creates somewhat different
opinions.
Armenia, which is far from the concept of economic development
and a safe world, has been struggling with the problem of poverty
and lack of military forces in the region for a long time.
Certainly, getting rich by aggression and occupying lands is
impossible, and Armenia was finally able to understand this after
30 years of its myth of miatsum.
Despite all this, Armenia, which is still lost on the path of
development, is seriously struggling to find the right path. The
country, which has not yet recovered in the last four years, thinks
that standing in the ranks of the US and French armies will give it
divine power. Based on this hypothesis, Yerevan is trying to get
military support from both the United States and France, and who
knows what dreams it will have in the South Caucasus
hereinafter...
However, the frequent training and preparation courses provided
by foreign countries, especially the U.S. and France, have not been
sufficient to support Yerevan. Since 2022, Armenian soldiers have
been continuously stationed at combat posts along the Azerbaijani
border under the guise of training, a process that is still
ongoing. It is clear that this is due to a shortage of personnel
within the Armenian army.
While the Armenian leadership tries to address the manpower
shortage by calling up individuals for training, the resulting
situation remains dire. Those called to combat positions near the
Azerbaijani border for training exercises have been kept there for
an extended period under inhumane conditions. Soldiers brought for
training have been unable to meet their families and loved ones for
over a month.
These facts demonstrate the Armenian government's ruthless
treatment of its own military. It is worth noting that, according
to Armenian law, training sessions should last no more than five
days. However, those participating in these exercises are being
kept for much longer, living in deplorable conditions without
adequate financial support. According to anonymous reports from
participants to Armenian media, seven people sleep in three beds,
there is a shortage of weapons and supplies, and they can only
bathe once every 15 days. Hygiene rules are not followed.
It is absurd for Yerevan, which subjects its own citizens to
such suffering, to claim that it is concerned about the rights of
Armenians who voluntarily relocated to Armenia from Garabagh, while
also labelling Azerbaijan as aggressive.
Another issue is the number of Armenian soldiers deployed to the
border with Azerbaijan. In April of this year, Armenia mobilised
4,799 individuals under the pretext of training exercises.
Following these "training sessions," provocations along the border
intensified, with ceasefire violations occurring particularly in
the direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and Kalbajar regions. The
likelihood of these provocations continuing remains high. The
placement of soldiers, brought under the guise of training, at
combat positions along the Azerbaijani border further raises
suspicions that Armenia is preparing for new provocations.
It is important to note that one of the reasons peace talks
between Azerbaijan and Armenia have stalled is the Armenian
provocations along the border. Despite the Armenian Prime
Minister's claims in the media that Armenia is encouraging peace,
tensions continue to rise at the front. If Armenia truly desires
peace, why does it continue to engage in extensive arms deals and
amass troops at the border with Azerbaijan?
It should be remembered that the inhumane treatment of soldiers
and officers within the Armenian army is not new. During the Second
Garabagh War, when Azerbaijani soldiers discovered the body of an
Armenian soldier abandoned to die by his comrades, it was a stark
reminder of the enduring brutality within the Armenian ranks.
Instead of focussing on the supposed "violated" rights of Armenians
who voluntarily and safely relocated to Armenia, the international
community should turn its attention to the suffering of Armenian
soldiers subjected to this cruelty in their own army.
On the other hand, this disorder and injustice within the
Armenian military is further proof of how far behind the country is
in other sectors. After all, a state's most sensitive structure is
its army and the well-being of its soldiers. Without a strong
fighting spirit and love for their homeland, soldiers operating in
misery and hunger are inevitably doomed to failure on the
battlefield, as has often been the case.
