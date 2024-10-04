Lebanese Parliament Speaker, Iranian FM Discuss Developments In Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met today with Iran's Foreign Abbas Araghchi, who is currently visiting Beirut.

A statement issued by the Lebanese Parliament stated that the meeting discussed the current developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as and field developments in light of the Israeli entity's escalation of its aggression against Lebanon.

The Israeli entity escalated its aggression against Lebanon two weeks ago and expanded the scope of its targeting to include various areas in the country, including the capital Beirut, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries, in addition to major destruction of buildings and forcing more than a million people from the targeted areas to flee.



