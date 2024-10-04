Spanish Air Force Pilot Dies In F18 Fighter Crashes
Madrid: A Spanish air force pilot died when an F18 fighter plane crashed Friday in eastern Spain, officials said.
The pilot was the only person on the jet when it crashed at around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT) near Peralejos in the province of Teruel, the air force said on social Network X.
"Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim," the defence Ministry said in a separate message on X that was accompanied by a photo of the pilot.
Images of the accident broadcast by Aragon TV showed a thick column of smoke moving up from the wooded terrain where the plane crashed.
The aircraft was on an exercise with another F18 fighter and was flying at a low altitude when the accident occurred, according to local newspaper El Heraldo de Aragon.
Both planes had took off from the Torrejon de Ardoz base near Madrid, it added.
