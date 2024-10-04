Qatar Airways Hosts 2024 Annual Investors' Meeting In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Airways hosted its 2024 Investors' Meeting in Doha, Qatar under the theme of“New Era of Dynamic and Sustainable Partnership”. The world's leading finance organisations, including leasing, banking, and insurance businesses attended the meeting for a holistic overview of Qatar Airways Group's results, fleet and expansion, competitive differentiation, sustainability efforts, and employee engagement plans. The high-profile attendees were also presented with the airline's vision for the 2024-2025 fiscal year and beyond.

During the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Qatar Airways delivered the strongest financial performance in its 27-year history, reporting record-breaking net profits of QR6.1bn ($1.7bn) and a total revenue of QR81bn ($22.2bn).

With this historic success, the World's Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2024, reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to balancing profitability with social and environmental responsibility, operational excellence, and people-centric initiatives.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said:“This year's theme of the Annual Investors' Conference was“New Era of Dynamic and Sustainable Partnership”, which highlighted the driving forces for the Qatar Airways 2.0 vision. As we embark on a new chapter in our airline's success story, innovation, sustainability, and collaboration will guide our efforts to deliver long-term financial health, sustainably enhancing our global footprint and setting new benchmarks in travel solutions and passenger experiences.

By maintaining customers and employees at the heart of our operations, we are ensuring continued growth and excellence for Qatar Airways Group for years to come.”

With one of the youngest fleets in the industry, Qatar Airways continues to grow both its global network and fleet size. The airline now has 94 Boeing 777X aircraft on order, including commercial and cargo aircrafts. The new addition will support the airline's global operations, connecting passengers seamlessly to over 170 destinations through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, the World's Best Airport as voted by Skytrax in 2024.

Complementarily, the World's Best Airline is embracing the future by investing in digital technologies and innovative solutions to elevate its product offerings, particularly in its First Class and Business Class cabins.

This is demonstrated by the latest unveiling of the 'QSuite Next Gen' at Farnborough Airshow 2024, set to debut on Qatar Airways Boeing B777-9 aircraft by 2026.