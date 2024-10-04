Qatar Prix De L'arc De Triomphe Weekend Gets Underway With Saint Cloud Contests

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Races associated with the highly-anticipated 2024 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend will kick off today at Saint Cloud Racecourse.

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe has been sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) since 2008. The existing sponsorship will continue until 2027 as part of the partnership between QREC and France Galop.

The Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, first run in 1920, is Europe's prestigious race.

Held annually on October's first Sunday at ParisLongchamp Racecourse, it attracts the best thoroughbreds from around the world.

The meeting involves two days of world-class racing at ParisLongchamp.

After contests at Saint Cloud, the races will be run at ParisLongchamp tomorrow and the day after, with several black-type strong and thrilling races, which will receive wide attention from the media and horse racing enthusiasts, especially the Gr 1 Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, which boasts total prize money of €5m – the highest in the French racing programme, and the Gr. 1 PA Qatar Arabian World Cup with total prize money of €1m, which is the highest for an Arabian race in Europe.

The weekend is, further, an opportunity to promote the 2025 H H The Amir Sword Festival, which will be run at Al Rayyan in February.

Horse Auction

The Arqana Arabian horse auction was held yesterday in Paris.

A large number of horse owners and trainers from various countries, as well as the QREC delegation, were present at the auction.

Today, the focus will be on the Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy for three-year-old fillies and the Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy for three-year-old colts and geldings.

Each of the two races will be run over 2,000m and will see some of the best three-year-old purebred Arabian generation contesting for honours with their owners and trainers looking forward to a good start with hopes for glory at ParisLongchamp.

Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches

As per the declarations for the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Pouliches, 18 fillies will go under starters orders including four representatives of Al Shaqab Racing: Al Jori, Hajmah, Ihtijaj and Salmah. Ghara, a winner first time out will be running in the colours of Al Wasmiyah Racing.

Chdia, who will defend the interests of Wathnan Racing, is presented by Jean de Mieulle.

It was Norma Al Maury, who won the last year's renewal for Al Shaqab Racing, who will seek to keep the title via one of their four fillies. The race will see Qatari jockey Faleh Bughenaim partnering Hajmah for Al Shaqab Racing and trainer Thomas Fourcy.

Other fillies in the race include Algheed for owner Jaber Hamed Jaber Al Ghenaimi, Labwa De Carrere carrying the colours of Dhafi Rashid Al Ardhi Al Marri, HM Al Zalmaa in the silks of Abdulghani Al Abdulghani, Geneva owned by Abdullah bin Fahad Al Attiyah, Lambada Du Croate in the colours of Khalifa Hassan Al Jehani, Intisar De Monlau for owner Mubarak Ali Al Nuaimi, Lacaro Du Croate defending the colours of Mansoor Khalil Al Shawani, Serena Du Loup for representing the colours of Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdullah Al Thani and Wala'a owned by Yas Horse Racing Management.

Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains

The official list of the runners and the riders have also been announced for this year's edition of the Gr1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains.

Nine colts and geldings have been declared including Mohtaram in the silks of Al Shaqab Racing. Wathnan Racing will be represented by the Group 2 winner and Group 1 placed Mureb, saddled by last year's winning trainer François Rohaut Group 2 winner Mukatel Al Shahania will carry the silks of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Mouzaffar De Monlau will represent the colours of Abdulghani Al Abdulghani. Yas Horse Racing Management will be represented by Maqbooland Mutaz.

Last year saw a remarkable double for Al Shaqab Racing in the two trophies with Norma Al Maury saddled by Xavier Thomas Demeaulteto win the girls race with Olivier Peslier in the saddle and Afjan proving the best of the boys with an impressive performance under Christophe Soumillon for trainer Francois Rohaut.