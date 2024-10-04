18 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Massacre In Tulkarm Refugee Camp
10/4/2024 2:31:18 PM
TULKARM /PNN/
At least 18 Palestinian citizens were killed and several others injured tonight in an Israeli massacre which targeted a popular café in the Tulkarm refugee camp, located in the northern occupied West Bank.
According to our correspondent, Israeli warplanes fired at least one missile at the café in the Al-Hamam neighborhood while numerous civilians were present. The deadly strike resulted in the murder of 18 individuals and left others with varying degrees of injuries.
Civil defense and ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene to assist the victims, transporting
the injured to the Thabet Government Hospital in Tulkarm.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams transported the bodies of some of the victims, along with one injured person, to hospital.
This massacre, considered the largest in the West Bank in over 24 years, is part of a broader context of ongoing Israeli attacks in the region, which have escalated since the onset of the Israeli genocidal onslaught against the Palestinian population in October of last year.
Tulkarm and its neighboring camps, Tulkarm and Nour Shams, have experienced multiple incursions by Israeli occupation forces, along with airstrikes that have resulted in numerous fatalities, injuries, and significant damage to infrastructure over the last few months.
