Cairo Fashion & Tex Exhibition Opens With 550 Exhibitors

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 75th edition of the Cairo & Tex opened on 3 October 2024 at the Cairo International Exhibition and Centre. The event is being held under the patronage of the Ministries of and Investment, and the Ready-Made Garment Chamber of the Federation of Industries.

Sherif Al-Mawardy, Chairperson of Egypt & Authority (EECA), addressed the opening ceremony, highlighting the significance of exhibitions in revitalizing industrial sectors.

“Cairo Fashion & Tex is one of the most important specialized exhibitions in the clothing, textile and accessories sector,” Al-Mawardy stated.“We are delighted to welcome delegations from Arab and foreign countries.”

He emphasized the authority's focus on organising exhibitions in Egypt and abroad, attracting international buyer delegations, and organising trade missions to promote Egyptian products both domestically and internationally. The EECA, he explained, serves as a bridge between manufacturers, importers, and local traders, coordinating with export councils and the Federation of Industries to enhance market activity and boost exports.

Al-Mawardy also highlighted Egypt's return to the International Union of Fairs and Exhibitions (UFI) and its selection to host the UFI Congress in April 2025, showcasing Egypt's ability to host major events.

Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairperson of Pyramids International Group, the exhibition's organiser, announced that the event features a wide participation of leading companies and factories in the clothing and textile industry, with over 550 exhibitors from Egypt and various countries including India, Turkey, China, Germany, Italy, and others.

El-Sherif highlighted that Cairo Fashion & Tex covers all aspects of the fashion industry, showcasing the latest fashion trends in men's and women's clothing, sportswear, knitwear, and socks, as well as the latest technologies and equipment used in clothing production and accessories. He stated that expected export deals during the exhibition range from $20 to $30 million, with potential for growth.

El-Sherif also stressed the diverse presence of clothing industry professionals from several countries, making the exhibition an ideal platform for designers, manufacturers, and traders to meet and connect.

Mohamed Atef, General Manager of Pyramids International Group, added that“Cairo Fashion & Tex” attracts extensive participation from Arab and foreign countries, with delegations of importers and traders from Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen.

Atef stressed that“Cairo Fashion & Tex” is one of the most important specialized exhibitions for the fashion industry in Egypt and the Middle East, contributing to enhancing bilateral trade between Egypt, Arab countries, and international markets. The event supports local industries, promotes localisation, creates new job opportunities for youth, and aims to increase exports in line with the state's plan to reach $145 billion in exports by 2030.