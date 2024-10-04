Sustainable Boost For Stopover Tourism In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is enhancing its appeal as a popular stopover destination by leveraging its modern metro system for eco-friendly city tours, according to Stopover product manager Pia Sundstedt.

Stopover Tourism, in collaboration with Qatar Rail, recently launched three new sustainable tours, directly addressing the growing demand for environmentally conscious options among tourists.

During a recent interaction, Sundstedt, revealed that the initiative stemmed from a chance meeting with a Qatar Rail representative.

“People were really excited about the metro, wanting to try it, but no one was offering tours incorporating it. I started taking people on the metro myself, and that's how this package was born,” she told Gulf Times.

"The tours perfectly align with Qatar's National Vision 2030, which prioritises environmental sustainability alongside human, social, and economic development," she stated.

Sundstedt cited Qatar's unique advantages as a stopover destination, saying its strategically located and massive airport serve as a major hub for thousands of daily passengers.

She underlined the significance of the metro's accessibility, both near the airport and in central areas like Souq Waqif, makes it incredibly convenient for visitors.

“Moreover, many travellers now actively seek sustainable travel choices, selecting eco-friendly hotels and tours,” said Sundstedt. While acknowledging that car transportation remains necessary at times, she stressed the importance of incorporating sustainable options whenever possible.

Looking ahead, she said Stopover Tourism aims to increase awareness of the metro tours, expressing optimism that collaborative efforts with concerned government agencies would further help promote the initiative and become more attractive.

The growing popularity of Qatar both as stopover and longer-term destination is evident, according to Sundstedt, who witnessed a significant increase in tourism compared to last year. She attributes this partly to Qatar's focus on showcasing its unique cultural heritage, history, and traditions, aligning with the nation's investments in culture and education as cornerstones of its future.

“I think Qatar wants to be something more special and this is what you can see also in our tour. It needs to be a knowledge-based economy and then sports as a soft power, so we can make it interesting for the visitors through such tours,” she pointed out.

Sundstedt said that Stopover Tourism's commitment to sustainability extends beyond the metro tours. It also offers bicycle and walking tours, strengthening its position as a leader in providing eco-conscious travel experiences within Qatar.

