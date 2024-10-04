Athletes Of The Greenland Sports Club Shine At The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yasiris Blandón Escobar and María Alejandra Murillo represent Colombia and embody the commitment of the GreenLand Foundation

- Main leader of the GreenLand Group

ENVIGADO, COLOMBIA, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The GreenLand Group and its GreenLand Foundation are honored to share the achievements of their athletes at the recent Paralympic Games held in Paris.

This is the most important event in the world of Paralympic sports, held every four years and featuring 22 disciplines in which athletes with physical disabilities compete.

At this prestigious international event, the GreenLand Sports Club was represented by two exceptional athletes: Yasiris Blandón Escobar, in the javelin throw, and María Alejandra Murillo, in the 400 meters and long jump.

Both athletes demonstrated outstanding performances, bringing the name of the GreenLand Foundation and the entire Urabá region, Colombia, to the world stage.

“Yasiris and María Alejandra, with their passion, discipline, and determination, not only competed in their disciplines but also left a mark on those who witnessed their efforts and achievements. Their participation reflects the spirit of resilience and perseverance that characterizes the communities of Colombia, which the GreenLand Group, through its Foundation, has decided to support and foster,” commented Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar and main leader of the GreenLand Group.

The GreenLand Group, through its Foundation, is deeply committed to the athletic development of young people, seeing sports as a powerful tool for social transformation.

Thus, the participation of these athletes in the Paralympic Games is a demonstration of the result of years of hard work, dedication, and a clear vision: promoting access to opportunities for personal and social development through sports.

The Social Commitment of the GreenLand Foundation: A Future Full of Opportunities

Through its four strategic pillars - housing, education, health, and sports - the GreenLand Foundation is dedicated to strengthening communities and building a future full of opportunities.

Each of these pillars aims to transform lives and improve social well-being, acting as the fundamental base for the comprehensive development of the individuals and families who benefit from their actions.

The GreenLand Foundation implements a series of initiatives that, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner, generate a positive and lasting impact throughout its area of influence, contributing to the progress and empowerment of communities, with a focus on integral territorial development.

Housing Beyond the Walls: Building Dignified Homes

For the GreenLand Foundation, housing is not just a physical structure, but a fundamental space where families strengthen their ties, develop healthy relationships, and cultivate values and healthy habits.

Access to dignified housing has the power to transform the life of a family, and for this reason, the approach goes far beyond simply building or improving homes.

Through the Healthy Housing program, the Foundation promotes a healthy home and environment as a strategy for environmental action aimed at improving living conditions, providing psychosocial support, and creating a dignified space for physical, mental, and emotional growth, recognizing the home as the vital space for well-being.

Education for Life: Learning to Grow

One of the fundamental pillars of the GreenLand Foundation's work is education, as it believes that learning is key to transforming lives.

Through the Community Integration Centers (CIC), the GreenLand Foundation offers children, young people, women, and entire families the opportunity to access education programs and values formation. This includes vocational training, skills development, and promoting the effective use of free time.

The Foundation promotes recreational, artistic, and cultural activities, giving children and young people in its areas of influence the chance to develop skills and values that will be essential in their lives.

In the CICs, youth entrepreneurship is also encouraged by offering constant support and assistance in the development of ideas and projects.

For GreenLand, education goes beyond the classroom, fostering an integral learning experience that includes the emotional, social, and academic dimensions of the individual. In this way, the GreenLand Foundation ensures that each child and young person in the communities has access to the tools they need to not only enter the workforce but also become citizens who contribute positively to society.

Health for Family Well-being: Promoting a Healthy Life

Health is a fundamental right and an essential pillar for human development.

The GreenLand Foundation has implemented a series of programs aimed at promoting health and preventing diseases among children, youth, and adults. In addition, the Foundation works to ensure food security in the communities, providing access to adequate nutrition and promoting healthy habits.

The Foundation's initiatives take an integrated approach to health, promoting both physical and mental well-being. GreenLand recognizes that a healthy community is a stronger and more resilient one and therefore works to ensure that every individual, regardless of age or situation, has access to resources and knowledge that support their well-being. This ranges from nutrition education to the development of psychological support programs.

Social and Competitive Sports: Building a Future Through Effort

Sports, beyond being a physical activity, are a tool for social transformation and cohesion.

The GreenLand Foundation firmly believes that sports provide the fundamental basis for building a fairer and more equitable society. Through the GreenLand Sports Club and the Sports Initiation and Training Centers (CIFD), the Foundation offers children and youth the opportunity to develop sports skills in a safe environment, guided by values such as discipline, empathy, and teamwork.

The GreenLand Sports Club has supported the development of high-performance athletes in disciplines like volleyball, football, and athletics, demonstrating that with the right conditions, young people can achieve significant goals and represent their communities in international competitions.

The outstanding participation of Yasiris Blandón Escobar and María Alejandra Murillo at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is a clear example of this. Both athletes have become role models for youth, showing that with effort and dedication, goals can be achieved.

Their performance in Paris not only brought the Urabá region and Colombia to the international stage but also inspired hundreds of children and young people who dream of becoming the next champions of their country.

Commitment to the Future

The GreenLand Foundation will continue promoting sports as a vehicle for social inclusion, value formation, and the comprehensive development of individuals.

“Each of GreenLand's pillars has the same purpose: contributing to the construction of a future in which opportunities are accessible to all and where everyone can achieve their dreams. Sports, education, health, and housing are key components to achieving social transformation,” says Víctor Manuel Henríquez Restrepo, CEO of Invesmar and main leader of the GreenLand Group.

With the support of strategic partners and community collaboration, the GreenLand Foundation drives the development of the region, creating an environment where each child, young person, and family can build a life full of hope and opportunities.

This is the legacy of the GreenLand Foundation: a constant effort to build a more equitable society, where every individual has the opportunity to shine and achieve their goals, just as the talented athletes did at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

