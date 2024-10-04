India's Economic Support Critical To Realise Vision Of Prosperous Sri Lanka: Dissanayake (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo/New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Thursday emphasised during his meeting with visiting External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar that India's economic support is critical to realise his vision of a prosperous Sri Lanka and meeting aspirations of his country's people. He also reiterated that Sri Lankan territory would never be allowed to be used in a manner inimical to India's security interests.

EAM Jaishankar was the first high-level foreign dignitary to visit the island nation after Dissanayake assumed office on September 22.

During his day-long visit, Jaishankar called on Dissanayake, met with Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and held discussions with the country's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath. He also met former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party leader Sajith Premadasa.

"​In his meeting with the President, EAM spoke about ongoing initiatives in the field of energy production and transmission, fuel and LNG supply, solar electrification of religious places, connectivity, digital public infrastructure, health and dairy development. He highlighted that they would contribute to economic sustainability and provide new streams of revenue," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said after the conclusion of EAM's visit.

During their discussions, the Sri Lankan President also referred to the potential of export of renewable energy to India, which could help reduce production costs in Sri Lanka and create additional resources. At the same time, he noted the contribution of Indian tourists and recognised that this has the potential to grow further.

According to the MEA, while discussing Sri Lanka's debt restructuring efforts with Dissanayake, the EAM recalled that India had been supportive of Sri Lanka's economic stability and recovery from the very start as it was the first country to give financing assurances, which enabled the IMF to finalise the Extended Fund Facility.

Jaishankar also confirmed India's support in the Official Creditors' Committee in respect of Sri Lanka's agreement with International Sovereign Bond holders besides willing to expedite the conclusion of its bilateral MoU with Sri Lanka.

"​Regarding security and defence, the meetings brought out that the interests of India and Sri Lanka were closely intertwined. Their collaboration was in mutual interest and contributed to the stability and security of the region. The importance of a continuous dialogue that would promote trust, transparency and mutual sensitivity was recognised. The President reiterated that Sri Lankan territory would never be allowed to be used in a manner inimical to India's security interests," the MEA statement detailed.

Just before Jaishankar's meeting with Dissanayake, it was announced that 50 Indian fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy last month for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), have been released and will return home soon.

"Returning home! 50 Indian fishermen from Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam have been released today and will be repatriated from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu later this week," announced the Indian High Commission in Colombo on Friday.

While appreciating the move, EAM Jaishankar raised the concerns pertaining to Indian fishermen who are detained in Sri Lanka and pressed for their early release, as well as of their boats, and reconsideration of the heavy fines imposed on them.

"A humanitarian approach focused on livelihood issues would create a durable basis for addressing this matter. A meeting of the Joint Working Group on Fisheries and of the Fishermen Associations would be timely," the EAM conveyed to the top Lankan leadership.

As he extended an invitation to Dissanayake on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India at a mutually convenient date, EAM Jaishankar ​also discussed with him the ethnic issue and the Lankan reconciliation process.

"EAM reiterated India's support for the aspirations of all communities, including Tamils, for equality, justice, dignity, peace while maintaining the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Sri Lanka. The full and effective implementation of the 13th Amendment of its Constitution and the early holding of Provincial Council elections will facilitate these objectives," the MEA said.

In his meeting with Lankan PM Amarasuriya, the EAM underlined that the Indian government was prepared to respond to the training and capacity building requirements of Sri Lanka. Their discussion also focused on the benefits of digital public infrastructure.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister was received on arrival at the Colombo airport by Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane.

He then held detailed discussions with the new Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Concluded wide ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties," said EAM Jaishankar.

He also assured that India's ongoing development assistance to Sri Lanka through projects of Sri Lankan priority will be continued and emphasised that India has offered to modernize the Kankesanthurai port through a grant to the tune of USD 61.5 million.

Jaishankar conveyed to the new Lankan Foreign Minister that payments for seven completed Line of Credit projects to the tune of USD 20 million could be converted into grants. He also said that India has decided to gift 22 diesel locomotives to the Sri Lankan Railways.

He highlighted that as its closest maritime neighbour and a time-tested friend, India continues to play a major role in Sri Lanka's recovery from its worst-ever economic crisis.