Burlington Country Club To Host The 2024 Vermont State High School Girls And Boys Golf Championships Oct. 8Th And 10Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Burlington Country Club, the only Donald Ross course with concentric counter clockwise nines.

Otter Valley Senior, Lucas Politano, 2X defending D2 medalist and 2024 Vermont Amateur champion at BCC

Burlington Country Club's Donald Ross Course in the fall.

Burlington Country Club (BCC) is proud to host the 2024 Vermont State High School Golf Championships for both girls and boys on October 8th and October 10th.

- Steve Hosack, Director of Golf, PGA ProfessionalBURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Burlington Country Club (BCC) is proud to host the 2024 Vermont State High School Golf Championships for both girls and boys on October 8th and October 10th, respectively. This prestigious event is another highlight of the Club's centennial celebrations, marking 100 years of golfing excellence.As one of Vermont's premier and most challenging courses, BCC is eager to welcome the state's top high school golfers, their families, and supporters for an unforgettable tournament . Spectators can find event information and the VPA Spectator Guidelines at Burlingtoncountryclub.Boys Qualifiers & Tournament:The Boys Division I and II qualifiers took place on October 1st at The Queechee Club – Lakeland Course in Hartford and Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon, Vermont, respectively. The top twelve (12) teams, six(6) from each qualifier site, advancing to the state championship at BCC include (in alphabetical order); Champlain Valley Union (CVU), Essex, Harwood, Hartford, Lyndon Institute, Mount Mansfield Union, North Country Union, Otter Valley Union, Rutland, South Burlington, Stowe, and Stratton Mountain School, as well as the five (5) best Division I and the five (5) best Division II individual scorers who are not part of a qualifying team.Girls Tournament:Girls' teams qualify directly for the State Championship without needing preliminary rounds. The competitive field will be made up of 44 golfers from 18 Vermont high schools, including nine Division I school teams; BFA-St. Albans, Burlington, Burr and Burton, Champlain Valley Union (CVU), Colchester, Essex, Mt. Anthony, Rice Academy, St. Johnsbury Academy, and two Division II school teams; Stowe High School and Stratton Mountain School.Titles & Scoring:Vermont's high school golfers will be competing for the girls and boys Division 1 and Division 2 champion and finalist. Girls team state winners will be determined by the total gross score of the lowest two members of each competing school team (of no more than four golfers), while the boys team state winner will be based on the total gross score of the lowest four members of each team, made up of no more than five players. Live scoring for both events will be available through Golf Genius on the Vermont Golf Association (VGA) website, .BCC President's Remarks:BCC President, Israel Maynard, expressed his excitement: "We are really looking forward to welcoming Vermont's next generation of golfers to our Club next week. There's a common misconception that golf is an 'old man's game,' but what's happening at BCC, and throughout the state proves otherwise. We have the largest number of Junior Golf Memberships in Club history, and our junior programs are flourishing. And I'm proud to say that there are a handful of BCC Members amongst the qualified teams and individuals we'll be watching on our course next week, including my son Teddy.”Junior Golf at Burlington Country ClubBCC's Junior Golf Membership program (for ages 16-25) is one of the fastest-growing segments at the Club. Evan Carty, BCC's Junior Golf Professional, leads a year-round Junior Golf Academy that includes seasonal camps, clinics for beginners, after-school golf in the fall, winter indoor programs, and a successful Junior PGA League team. The program continues to nurture the next generation of golfers in Vermont, as witnessed by the many participants that will be competing in the State Tournament next week.Celebrating 100 Years of Burlington Country ClubParticipants in the High School State Championships will face a demanding test on the BCC course, designed by legendary golf course architect Donald Ross. Founded in 1924, Burlington Country Club has been a cornerstone of the Burlington community for a century. Known for its challenging course and stunning vistas, BCC has consistently offered world-class golf and a welcoming atmosphere to its members and guests. Join us in celebrating 100 years of golfing tradition as we host Vermont's brightest young golfing talent in this prestigious championship event.

Jason Shattie

Burlington Country Club

+1 802-864-4683

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.