Dubai: Multiple-Car Collision On Sheikh Zayed Road Causes 4.2Km-Long Tailback, 9-Min Delay

A multiple-car collision is causing a considerable traffic jam of more than 4km on Zayed Road, with motorists facing a nine-minute delay.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident - which took place near Last Exit DXB Bound - reportedly involves "at least 5-6 cars". Take a look at the latest traffic update on the map below:

Another smaller accident was also reported along the same stretch near Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Thirty minutes since the collision was reported, the congestion can slowly be seen clearing up, with the 9-minute delay becoming a 5-minute-long hold-up.

Motorists driving on the city's arterial road should use alternative roads in order to avoid the traffic jam.

Traffic rules

In Dubai, strict rules have been established to ensure that roads remain safe for all motorists with heavy penalties being levied on those who do not comply.

For example, causing a serious traffic accident in the emirate can result in a court-ordered fine with a penalty of 23 black points and a 30-day vehicle impoundment.

Earlier today, a UAE authority took to X to issue a reminder and urge motorists to avoid distracted driving. In the video shared by Abu Dhabi Police , the car with the distracted driver can be seen driving on the solid line and straight into the other car, causing the other car to skid off the road entirely.

