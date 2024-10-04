Watch: UAE's National Ambulance Launches Advanced First Responder Vehicles To Deal With Natural Disasters

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 3:19 PM

The National Ambulance launched a new group of ambulances, which were added to the fleet, equipped with the latest technologies and ambulance equipment, in accordance with the best international standards.

This group included four-wheel drive first responder vehicles, specially designed to deal with weather fluctuations thanks to their special specifications that facilitate access to flooded areas, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of the service provided to the UAE community, strengthening the national ambulance system and providing emergency services during crises.

This coincided with the activation of the National Ambulance services in Dubai, to meet the requirements of covering events and private contracts in the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Watch the video below :

During the inauguration, Major General Hamdan Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Commander of the National Guard, directed the National Ambulance teams to raise the level of readiness and preparedness, and to take all necessary measures to ensure rapid response in all circumstances and times, in a way that contributes to enhancing the safety of society and providing emergency care in accordance with the best international practices.

ALSO READ:

UAE residents spend about Dh7,600 each on healthcare every year, reveals study

UAE: 33-year-old survives 3 cardiac arrests in one hour; here's why regular heart checks are essential

UAE: Helicopter lands on road to rescue citizen after car accident

UAE donates $35 million to Children's National Hospital in Washington