Middle East Sees A Surge In Participation From NRI Students For TALLENTEX Overseas 2025

The exam offers scholarships worth a staggering INR 20 Crore*, giving students a unique opportunity to pursue their dreams.

The Middle East is witnessing a remarkable surge in participation for TALLENTEX Overseas 2025, one of the biggest talent encouragement and scholarship exams for students in grades V to XI organised by ALLEN Career Institute Overseas. This growing interest highlights the exam's role in nurturing talent and providing students with exceptional opportunities to excel in prestigious competitive exams (such as JEE, NEET and National and International Olympiads).

Since its establishment in 2019, the institute has been at the forefront of providing exceptional test-prep education. It has a proven track record of producing top rankers in various competitive exams and is committed to providing students with the best platform to achieve their dreams. With its unwavering commitment to academic excellence, ALLEN Overseas has transformed the careers of thousands of students in the GCC, providing them with the best platform to achieve their dreams.

From TALLENTEX toppers to JEE and NEET achievers! These students started their journey with TALLENTEX, gaining the skills and confidence to excel in JEE and NEET exams. Their success has proven that early preparation leads to top ranks in India's toughest exams!

Launched in India in 2014 under the belief that 'Every Child has a Champion', TALLENTEX became a household name with over 1.5 million students participating to date. Recognizing the potential of GCC students, ALLEN Overseas introduced TALLENTEX Overseas in 2020, and since then it has rapidly gained momentum. Today, it stands as a beacon of hope for students, offering them scholarships and an opportunity to reach new academic heights.

With cash rewards, substantial scholarships, and comprehensive performance insights, students who participate in this exam are not only preparing for future exams but also shaping their future selves.

Since its inception, TALLENTEX Overseas has witnessed over 70,000 students participate, showcasing their talents and securing substantial scholarships, cash prizes, and other resources to advance their education. This year, TALLENTEX OVERSEAS aims to reach new heights, providing even more students with the opportunity to benefit from world-class coaching and other resources.

TALLENTEX Overseas 2025 is set to take place on October 12 in five Middle Eastern countries: UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and on October 19 in Kuwait. The exam will be conducted in both offline and online formats.

Participating in TALLENTEX Overseas 2025 offers numerous benefits designed to enhance your academic journey and pave the way for future success.

Lucrative Cash Rewards

By showcasing their brilliance in TALLENTEX Overseas 2025, students can win cash rewards, motivating them to stay focused on their academic goals and boosting their confidence for future competitive exams.

Up to 90%* Scholarship

Appearing in TALLENTEX Overseas can help students earn substantial scholarships of up to 90%* for ALLEN Overseas Year-Long Courses, providing essential resources to strengthen their preparation and improve their chances of cracking exams like JEE and NEET.

Scholarship Worth ₹20 Crore*

With TALLENTEX, students can win a share of scholarships worth ₹20 Crore*, offering financial support that empowers them to focus entirely on excelling in competitive exams, bringing them closer to success.

GCC Rank and Country Rank

TALLENTEX Overseas evaluates students globally, offering both GCC and Country Rank, giving students a clear understanding of their standing which helps them refine their strategies for future.

Free Psychometric Test

ALL TALLENTEX participants will receive a complimentary psychometric test worth ₹2000, which will help them gain insights into personality, aptitude, and interests for making informed academic and career decisions.

Competitive Success Index (CSI) Report

Students receive a detailed CSI Report, analyzing their performance to identify key areas of improvement, helping them fine-tune their exam strategy, and increasing their chances of success in their academic journey.

NEOM Session

Through personalised NEOM Sessions, expert counselors provide tailored guidance based on students' performance, including insights on the DASA Scheme for those seeking admission to NITs and other engineering colleges. This support helps students plan their futures at top institutions while excelling in competitive exams.

When asked about their exceptional performance and achievements, ALLENites shared their experiences and the benefits they gained after taking the TALLENTEX Exam:

"I'm thrilled to have been a part of ALLEN Career Institute since class 6. TALLENTEX was a game-changer for my preparation for Olympiads and competitive exams like JEE. All future aspirants should participate in the TALLENTEX as the exam is a great way to assess their potential and boost their chances of success in competitive exams," said Ved Lahoti, JEE Advanced AIR 1, TALLENTEX 2022 AIR 2 .

"Securing GCC Rank 1 in TALLENTEX Overseas boosted my confidence and helped me prepare for exams like the JEE. The competitive environment of TALLENTEX Overseas was key to my achieving Computer Science at IIT Madras with AIR 138 in JEE Advanced 2024. The recognition, cash prize, and scholarship from ALLEN Overseas rewarded my hard work and set me on the path to success. #SuccessAssured isn't just a hashtag - it's a reality that TALLENTEX Overseas consistently delivers. I believe every NRI student should take part in the exam if they aspire to get into the top engineering and medical colleges in India," added Yatharth Shah, 2 Year classroom student, ALLEN Overseas .

Keshav Maheshwari, managing director of ALLEN Overseas, expressed his delight at the strong interest shown by students in TALLENTEX Overseas 2025. He emphasised that the exam allows students interested in competitive exams to assess their performance. Maheshwari also highlighted that the exam reflects their commitment to identifying and nurturing young talents in the GCC region. He believes every child has the potential to excel, and TALLENTEX Overseas provides a platform for students to showcase their abilities and receive the necessary support to reach their full potential.

The last date for registration for TALLENTEX OVERSEAS 2025 is October 8 . Students can visit the official website to register. The syllabus for TALLENTEX Overseas mainly encompasses the NCERT syllabus from your previous and current class. The exam will be for two hours, consisting of multiple choice and questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology and Mental Ability are asked.

Please visit TALLENTEX Overseas 2025 to register for the exam and access detailed information, including syllabus, exam pattern and more. For any further information or clarification, students can reach us via WhatsApp at +971 4 5461696.

Note*: The scholarship depends on students' performance in the TALLENTEX Overseas exam and other specified terms and conditions.