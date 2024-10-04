PKL Season 11: Players' Skills Have Evolved With The League, Says Telugu Titans Star Pawan Sehrawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) With Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fast accroaching, Telugu Titans star player Pawan Sehrawat dwelt on the importance of fans and supporters in the Pro Kabaddi League and how it has helped him evolve as a player. Sehrawat shared his excitement for the upcoming season and the opening match of PKL 2024 against Bengaluru Bulls to be played on October 18 during a programme recorded by the league's broadcasters.

Reflecting on the presence of Pardeep and last season's coach, Randhir, Sehrawat was asked about his view of the match and the importance of fan support. "Yes, the fans' support is critical because they will be backing us. It's our venue, it's our home, so we will benefit from that. And we're up against Bengaluru Bulls, my former team, where I played two seasons ago. So, it will be a very good match, and I am excited to play in front of the coach," he said.

When asked about the team's defenders like Krishan Dhul and the fact that the raiding department heavily relies on him due to the absence of a big star raider to handle pressure situations, he responded, "I think the team has very good raiders. There are supporting raiders as well. You'll see that during the match on the 18th. We have Vijay, Ashish, Manjeet, Sanjeev, Praful, and Omkar."

Reflecting on how PKL and the art of raiding have evolved over the years, he said, "The game changes day by day. The way we played in Season 3 isn't the same anymore. Some skills have been added, some have been left behind. It can be positive or negative, but with more experience, it tends to be positive.

"When Pardeep Narwal debuted in Season 2, he had fewer skills. By Season 11, he has gained more. The same goes for me. In Season 3, I had one or two skills. Now, in Season 11, my skills have evolved, my speed has improved, and my experience has grown. So, it has been a good journey, and it's a long one," he said.