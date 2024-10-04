Amanotes Unveils Winners Of Their First Ever Song Contest: Bringing Indie Artists To Millions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Muszette, the first-place winner of Amanotes Song ContestSINGAPORE, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amanotes, the world leader in music-based mobile games, is proud to announce the winners of its highly anticipated Amanotes Song Contest. After weeks of intense competition, the top three tracks have been selected from a diverse pool of participants spanning nearly 30 countries.The contest brought together indie artists worldwide and culminated in a thrilling final round. After both jury evaluation and an external play-to-vote stage through the popular music game“Magic Tiles 3,” the results are in:Top 3 Winners:1. 1st Place: Higher – MUSZETTE & LiTTieA vibrant, high-energy anthem that inspires listeners to embrace positivity and personal transformation. Higher encourages people to reach their full potential by embracing the power of positive energy.2. Runner-Up: Face Your Own! – OdenoseA relentless and motivational anthem capturing the spirit of an artist navigating the challenges of Nigeria's music scene. It encourages everyone to stay focused, rise above distractions, and believe in their own strength.3. Runner-Up: Madame President – Grace Bowers & The Hodge PodgeA powerful tribute to women's strength and equality, Madame President is a rallying cry for progress and change, inspiring all who listen to advocate for a better world.Explore more about these tracks and experience them firsthand in Magic Tiles 3:With nearly 30 countries represented in the contest, Amanotes successfully opened new doors for indie artists worldwide. This initiative not only showcased diverse musical talent but also created an opportunity for these artists to collaborate with Amanotes, expanding their reach and channels of interaction with global music fans.Muszette, the first-place winner, expressed her excitement:“I am overjoyed to be this contest's first winner! I've always believed Higher was meant to uplift the world, and I hope, in some small way, being a part of Magic Tiles 3 helps brighten your day whenever you listen to it!”Her song Higher resonated deeply with players and received 44% of the total votes after being integrated into "Magic Tiles 3." This overwhelmingly positive response solidified Muszette's victory, with her empowering anthem capturing the hearts of the Amanotes community.Carter Pham, Amanotes Licensing Manager, stated:“We are thrilled with the outcome of our first-ever song contest. It reconfirms our commitment to empowering independent artists and fostering a vibrant music community. We're excited to collaborate with Muzsette and all finalists, exploring future opportunities to amplify their voices on a global scale.”About the Artists:MUSZETTE is an LA-based artist whose soulful and dynamic style evokes the spirit of artists like Kesha, LIZZO, and Bishop Briggs. Her anthem Higher has already garnered over 1 million Spotify streams and 2,000+ Shazams weekly, cementing her place as a rising star. Higher was co-produced with LiTTie and Brent Canter, designed as a dance house single meant to free and energize listeners. Now, with Amanotes' global reach, Higher is set to inspire millions more.Odenose and Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge have also captured attention with their powerful messages, reflecting the struggles and triumphs of artists around the world.All three winning tracks are now available in“Magic Tiles 3,” which boasts over 1 billion downloads. The inclusion of these songs marks a significant milestone for the artists, giving them the opportunity to connect with Amanotes' global gaming community.About Amanotes:Amanotes is the world's leading publisher of music-based mobile games, with over 3 billion downloads across its popular titles, including Magic Tiles 3 and Tiles Hop. The company specializes in creating games that allow users to interact with music in unique and engaging ways. Amanotes' mission is to bring interactive music experiences to everyone, everywhere.For more information, visit .

