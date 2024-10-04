Intriplex Technologies To Supply Forge Battery With Lid Assemblies For Domestically Produced Lithium-Ion Cell Production

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IntriPlex and Forge Battery enter agreement for U.S. lithium-ion battery cell production with ultra-precision and Atomic ArmorTM technology

SANTA BARBARA, ID, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IntriPlex Technologies, a leading provider of precision components for the energy storage sector, today announced the company was awarded a supply contract to provide Lid Assemblies to Forge Battery, the commercial lithium-ion battery production subsidiary of Forge Nano, Inc.

“We are thrilled to work with Forge Battery, whose expertise in lithium-ion battery production utilizing high-performance nanocoated materials perfectly complements our precision manufacturing.” said David Dexter, President & CEO of IntriPlex Technologies.“By combining our production expertise with Forge Battery's best-in-class lithium-ion cell technology, we are set to achieve remarkable advancements in battery performance”

This supply agreement leverages the strengths of both companies to address the growing demand for high-performance US-made lithium-ion batteries. By combining IntriPlex's capability in precision component manufacturing with Forge Battery's expertise in best-in-class lithium-ion cell design and production, this collaboration aims to enhance battery efficiency, reliability, and longevity. This synergy promises to deliver superior battery solutions while reducing the carbon footprint with lower cell costs than alternative options.

“With this partnership we are fortifying the North American battery value chain, while also developing a higher performing, safer, and more cost-effective battery.” said Brian Pennington, VP of Supply Chain and Product Engineering at Forge Battery.“The combination of IntriPlex's advanced manufacturing and precision capabilities with our innovative material technology promises to unleash the full potential of both, elevating battery performance as a whole.”

The agreement between IntriPlex Technologies and Forge Battery signifies a robust collaboration aimed at accelerating innovation and meeting the rising demand for U.S.-made advanced energy storage solutions. Both companies are dedicated to pioneering technologies that pave the way for a greener and more energy-efficient world.

About IntriPlex Technologies

Based in Santa Barbara, California, IntriPlex Technologies has been a pioneer in metal stamping technologies since 1987, driving advancements in manufacturing for lithium-ion batteries, fiber optics, data storage, and medical applications. Committed to ongoing innovation, IntriPlex continuously develops and masters new metal stamping technologies to propel product evolution, enhance lives, and accelerate the transition to clean energy.

About Forge Battery

Forge Battery, a subsidiary of Forge Nano, is building better batteries for the world's most demanding applications. The company intends to be the leading domestic battery supplier for specialty applications by utilizing Forge Nano's Atomic ArmorTM surface coating technology to enhance durability and performance of lithium-ion battery cells. Learn more at

