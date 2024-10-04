New Book Reveals The REAL Truth About Election Fraud (That It's Rare And Didn't Affect The 2020 Election Results)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jim Cliff's new represents the most comprehensive, extensively researched examination yet of claims of election fraud in Dinesh D'Souza's 2000 Mules

DC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Donald lost the 2020 election. His refusal to accept defeat sparked a frenzy of unsubstantiated theories among his supporters, because“lots of people voted against the most unpopular President in history” didn't seem plausible to them. Enter 2000 Mules, a provocative documentary by conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, claiming to unveil a sinister plot by Democrats to steal the election in key battleground states through ballot harvesting and paid "mules." The film is based largely on assumptions, anomaly hunting, assertions without evidence, and previously debunked claims. Where evidence is presented it has frequently been misinterpreted or taken out of context, or simply doesn't support the conclusions the filmmakers claim.In his new book 2000 Mules and One Big Lie: A Stubborn Conspiracy Theory, Jim Cliff meticulously dissects each claim in turn, scrutinizes the so-called evidence, and reveals the reality behind one of the most controversial elections in American history. This compelling investigation not only sheds light on the truth about election fraud but also underscores the importance of critical thinking in an era of unrelenting misinformation.“Parts of 2000 Mules have been addressed in news reports, but never before has there been such a comprehensive examination of every aspect of the film,” said author Jim Cliff, adding“With another election coming up, and Trump already making claims about Democrats cheating, it's never been more important to study these claims critically.”2000 Mules and One Big Lie: A Stubborn Conspiracy Theory is now available on Amazon in Hardback, Paperback and Kindle formats atAbout the AuthorJim Cliff is an author and video editor who's always been fascinated in why people believe crazy things and quite enjoys research. He's the producer and host of the podcast Fallacious Trump , where he and other host Mark Levermore explain logical fallacies using examples from Trump, pop culture, and British politics.

