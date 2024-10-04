RG Kar Horror: Calcutta HC Admits Petition Against Former Kolkata CP For Disclosing Victim's Identity

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 4 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court on Friday admitted a petition accusing former Kolkata Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal of revealing the identity of the junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder in August.

A division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Bivas Pattanayak, while admitting the petition, said that a hearing on the matter will be on Monday.

The petition on this count was filed by Anita Pandey, who is herself a professional. In the petition she had made a plea so that an FIR is registered against the former city Police Commissioner in the matter.

The matter was raised by Pandey's counsel and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani during the hearing on the rape and murder case at the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on September 30.

Goyal, currently the Additional Director General (ADG) of the Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police came under scathing criticism since the beginning of the matter over the alleged lackadaisical initial probe by the city police when he was at the helm of affairs. The junior doctors since the beginning demanded his removal from the post. The Chief Minister finally accepted the demand of the junior doctors and Goyal was replaced by Manoj Kumar Verma.

Earlier to that the charge of the investigation in the rape and murder case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Kolkata Police. Both the Supreme Court and the Calcutta High Court in the past had made strong observations over the revelation of the identity of the victim.

Junior doctors are still holding a cease-work protest over their demands in the case.