NAACP Irving Branch Hosts 2024 Freedom Fund Luncheon To Empower And Inspire Future Leaders

The Irvine Branch NAACP has been highly recognized in the community

Irvine Branch NAACP President Tony Grimes

Celebrating 107 Years of Advocacy and Equality

- Tony Grimes | Irving NAACP Branch PresidentIRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The NAACP Irving Branch is proud to announce the 2024 Freedom Fund Luncheon, an event that celebrates over a century of advocacy for civil rights, equality, and justice. This annual gathering will take place on October 12, 2024, at 11:30 AM at the Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel, 4440 West John Carpenter Fwy., Irving, Texas.This year's luncheon, themed "One Race; The Human Race!" underscores the NAACP's unwavering mission to inspire, motivate, and fight for inclusiveness in the pursuit of liberty and justice for all. With over 107 years of promoting civil rights initiatives, the NAACP Irving Branch continues to forge a path toward equality, emphasizing the importance of education, civil participation, and the power of voting.“Our mission remains undaunted as we march toward a future where every man, woman, and child can experience true freedom and equality in this great country we call America,” said NAACP Irving Branch President, Tony Grimes.“By coming together and sharing our gifts and treasures, we help to shape a brighter tomorrow.”The event will feature a keynote address by Maurice Walker, a retired Irving ISD Administrator, who will provide valuable insights on education and leadership. This year also marks the 70th Anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, a landmark decision in the fight for equality in education, which will be honored during the luncheon.In addition, the luncheon will highlight the Jerlene Miller Scholarship, and recognize the hard work of local high school scholars. Proceeds from the event will benefit the NAACP Irving Branch's Scholarship and Community Outreach Programs, which aim to bridge the gap between today's youth and tomorrow's leaders by providing educational opportunities and resources to local students.Grimes, who is a pillar in the community and someone who understands the impact of strong leadership says,“We are committed to teaching and educating both young minds and seasoned believers in the importance of voting and civil engagement. This event is not just a celebration but a call to action – to ensure our voices are heard and to continue to fight for justice and equality.”Publicist, Desirae L. Benson who is familiar with some of the great initiatives taking place within the Irving Branch NAACP added, "At this year's Freedom Fund Luncheon, we are not just celebrating our rich history of advocacy, we are igniting a renewed commitment to unity and progress. Together, we embody the belief that justice and equality are not just ideals-they are a shared responsibility. Let us gather, inspire, and empower one another as we pave the way for future generations in our quest for a truly inclusive society."For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit:About the NAACP Irving Branch:The NAACP Irving Branch has been a steadfast advocate for civil rights and equality for over 107 years. Through scholarships, community outreach programs, and educational initiatives, the branch remains dedicated to empowering individuals and advancing the cause of justice for all.###Event Contact:Name: Tony GrimesPhone: (214) 315-3151Email: ...Press Release Distributed by: Desirae L. Benson

