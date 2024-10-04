Women’S T20 WC: New Zealand Win Toss And Elect To Bat First Against India

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Oct 4 (IANS) New Zealand have won the toss and elected to bat first against India in a Group A match of the 2024 Women's T20 at the Dubai International here on Friday. India go in as one of the favourites to win the ten-team competition, while New Zealand come on the back of losing their last 10 T20Is. New Zealand will have Georgia Plimmer opening the batting alongside Suzie Bates, and three seam-bowling specialists, including captain Sophie Devine, while Eden Carson and Amelia Kerr take up spin-bowling duties.

“I've been really happy about the way the team's gone about its business. Results haven't gone our way but we're always learning. Looking to put our best foot forward in this one. It's going to be slower, there are still runs in it. Still, the opportunity to be attacking,” said Sophie after winning the toss.

India won both of their warm-up games against South Africa and the West Indies before the start of the tournament. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will bat at number three, as confirmed by head coach Amol Muzumdar in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

India have three seam-bowling options in Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy and Pooja Vastrakar, with Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil and Asha Sobhana taking up spin-bowling duties.

"We just want to go out there and play good cricket. All the players back themselves. Our players are fearless and want to take the aggressive option. We have a balanced side, all about us going out and enjoying ourselves. It's the best team we have in this format. We have a long batting line-up as well."

Playing XIs:

India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana and Renuka Singh Thakur

New Zealand: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu and Eden Carson