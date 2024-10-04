La French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai Kicks Off A Groundbreaking 2024-2025 Season

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

AI, Deep Tech, and Sustainability in Focus -

United Arab Emirates – October 4th

, 2024 -

La French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai, one of the 66 French Tech Communities outside of France, recently hosted a business breakfast meet-up at the prestigious Fouquet's Dubai to announce its exciting initiatives for the 2024-2025 season.

The UAE's startup ecosystem, particularly in AI, is thriving and evolving rapidly. This growth is fuelled by support through various programs and incentives, including tax breaks, minimal bureaucracy, and specialized free zones that facilitate startup operations and growth. The venture capital sector is also booming, with UAE-based startups accounting for a significant percentage of venture deals in the MENA region. This is evidenced by the emergence of unicorns and a doubling of VC deals since 2020. The UAE's strategic location further enhances its appeal as a gateway to Middle Eastern and global markets, offering startups access to numerous business opportunities and potential customers.

With a new Board elected just before summer and being one of the proud winners of the French Tech Community Fund for 2024-2025, French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai has unveiled an ambitious roadmap to:



Grow and animate the vibrant local tech community

Share experiences and expertise, especially in AI, Deep Tech, and sustainability

Advocate for the French Tech ecosystem Promote diversity, equity, and inclusion

The Board and the yearly roadmap were introduced by the President of La French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai, Mr. Stephane Boukris, in the presence of HE Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of France to the UAE, Jean-Christophe PARIS, Consul General of France in Dubai & Northern Emirates, alongside regional leaders from Business France, CCI France UAE, the French regional economic department for the Arabian Peninsula and BPIFRANCE.

Following the opening remarks from the French Ambassador to the UAE, a keynote was delivered by Mr. Jeremy Doutt, Chief Business Officer of Talabat, highlighting the relevance of being a French tech entrepreneur in the UAE.

For the upcoming year and among capsula networkings and a new podcast to come, French Tech Abu Dhabi Dubai will lead three flagship events:



In October, a

Pitch & Meet

event during GITEX North Star, providing French startups the opportunity to pitch and meet key players in the UAE tech ecosystem.

In December, a conference on the

Impact of AI on Sustainable Finance

at La Sorbonne Abu Dhabi during Finance Week. In February, a panel on

Quantum and AI as the Next Frontier , organized in Dubai during the Quantum Innovation Summit.

The newly elected Board is more committed than ever to energizing the local tech community and promoting French technology abroad.