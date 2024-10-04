“Disrupt With Impact” Reaches Bestseller On US Release: Essential Reading As Unpredictability Becomes The Norm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Disrupt With Impact: #1 Bestseller & New Release

Disrupt With Impact: US Launch Signing (Mountain View, California)

Roger Spitz Keynote Talk: Nasscom 2024 (Bangalore, India)

Roger Spitz's Disrupt With Impact has quickly become a must-read for today's unpredictable landscapes

- BookTrib Review

“I wrote this book to offer a compass calibrated for our unpredictable world. As the cost of relying on the assumptions of a stable and predictable world is increasing, it has never been more crucial to rethink decision-making for our complex, nonlinear, and uncertain environments, where change is a constant. These topics which once seemed esoteric now resonate widely.” - Roger Spitz

#1 BESTSELLER AS UNPREDICTABILITY BECOMES THE NORM

"Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World" by Roger Spitz (Kogan Page) has emerged as a must-read for today's chaotic landscapes.

Spitz's new book "Disrupt With Impact" quickly ascended to #1 in multiple New Release and Bestseller categories across countries, including the USA, UK, France, Brazil, and Germany. It achieved top rankings in several Amazon categories, such as Business, Systems & Planning, Business Development, History of Philosophy & Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Business Intelligence, a nod to its broad and global relevance.

Acclaimed by reviewers, "Disrupt With Impact" offers a“well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions,” according to Kirkus. The San Francisco Book Review awarded it an impressive 4.5 out of 5 rating, while the Manhattan Book Review noted it as“an engaging and very enlightening read... the kind of book you can always refer to in the future,” with a solid rating of 4 out of 5. BookTrib lauded it as“pure gold,” affirming that it rises above the competition in the crowded business genre.

More than just a book, Spitz's latest work is a vital resource for confidently navigating uncertain futures. It provides practical strategies, proven frameworks, and impactful guidance from a leading global futurist and venture capitalist, empowering readers to thrive amid unpredictability.

GLOBAL MEDIA INTEREST

Media coverage of "Disrupt With Impact" reaches global audiences including from India to Brazil, the UK, Europe, Australia, the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and South Africa.

Reflecting the zeitgeist of the themes explored in "Disrupt With Impact", hundreds of outlets worldwide have engaged with the book and its author Roger Spitz, publishing reviews, conducting interviews, and producing articles and podcasts across various platforms, from television to radio and other traditional media.

CALIBRATED FOR THE UNPREDICTABLE

Covering major challenges such as the energy transition, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and geopolitics, Disrupt With Impact is designed as a compass for exploring the uncharted waters of the futures.

These paradigm shifts will redistribute trillions of dollars, presenting opportunities for immense value creation. Those clinging to business as usual face growing risks of value destruction.

The book benefits greatly from the unique profile of Roger Spitz. Before becoming a celebrated futurist, Spitz (BSc Econ, MSc, FCA, APF) served as the Global Head of Technology M&A at an investment bank, advising on numerous transactions totaling $25 billion. Today, he is recognized as a world-leading authority on strategic foresight and systems innovations, a venture capitalist, and an expert advisor with the World Economic Forum's Global Foresight Network.

Drawing from Techistential's renowned strategic foresight practice and the Disruptive Futures Institute, Disrupt With Impact offers a wealth of differentiated insights as the author explores key questions, including:

1. Understanding what is different about the nature of disruption today.

2. How to drive innovative and transformative change.

3. The future of artificial intelligence, strategic decision-making, and technology.

4. How to unleash your disruptive thinking to create your futures today.

Roger Spitz dedicates his career to advising boards, leadership teams, and investors on strategy under uncertainty, anticipating disruptions, and sustainable value creation. His frameworks, adopted by organizations worldwide, have been featured in Fast Company, Gartner, INC. Magazine, Institute of Directors, Journal of Futures Studies, MIT Technology Review, and World Economic Forum. Spitz is the author of the acclaimed, bestselling four-volume series The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption and Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World.

GLOBAL BOOK TOUR & KEYNOTES

In 2024, Roger Spitz will be delivering nearly 100 keynote talks worldwide, spanning the US, Canada, the UK, Europe, India, Central America, Brazil, and beyond.

You can already secure your spot to hear his insights during his 2025 Global Book Tour, where he will discuss his latest book, Disrupt With Impact, and share his strategic foresight work from the Disruptive Futures Institute and the DFI Sustainability & Climate Academy in San Francisco.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

- Title: Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World

- Author: Roger Spitz

- Released: September 2024

- Publisher: Kogan Page

- ISBN: 978-1-3986-1688-2

- Book website:

- Citation: Spitz, R. Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World. Kogan Page: London, 2024.

“...packed with information and [featuring] plenty of real-world examples, Disrupt with Impact details a host of tips and tricks that will help readers to make the most of themselves and their businesses.” – San Francisco Book Review (Disrupt With Impact 4.5 out of 5 rating)

“This is an engaging and very enlightening read. It's the kind of book you can always refer to in the future.” – Manhattan Book Review (Disrupt With Impact 4 out of 5 rating)

