DGCL 2024: Bliss Golfers Beat Shiva On Day 2

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Bliss Golfers showcased outstanding teamwork to beat Shiva 5-1 on day two of the fourth edition of the Delhi Club League on Friday.

Team Shiva took on Bliss Golfers in the opening match of the day. Bliss Golfers started off in grand style winning the first four games before Shiva pulled back with a win in game five, courtesy of the duo of Lt. Gen. Balbir Sandhu and SP Sharma who pipped Shamsher Singh and Abhay Singh to the post.

Bliss Golfers, however, carded a win in the sixth game, with Vikas Anand and Harinder Bansi beating SK Nahar and Capt. LS Bahl of Shiva to ensure a 5-1 win for their team and three points in the kitty.

In the contest between The Pioneers and Victorious Choice, The Pioneers registered a hat-trick of wins before Gen. Arun Kumar Sahni and Commodore Sanjiv Issar of Victorious Choice, beat the duo of Prakash Brahma and Sachit Maitra.

Game five witnessed The Pioneers recover lost ground with a win and with the sixth and final game tied, The Pioneers romped to a 4-1 win and pocketed three points.

In the third contest, Sara X Golf Code started with a win against The A-Team, with Jaiveer Singh Atwal and Govindpal Singh Chawla pulling the rug from under the feet of Shalini Malik and Bharat Dhawan of The A-Team.

The next game was tied but X Sara Golf Code widened their lead with wins in the third and fourth games. The A-Team pulled one back with their owner Ashish Jain teaming up with Luvy Shriram, to beat Raghav Bhandari and Tapan Mukherjee. Sara X Golf Code, however, registered a win in the final game to bag three points courtesy of their 4-1 win.

In the final clash of the day, MMG Coca-Cola got the better of B I Luxury to annex three points. MMG Coca-Cola started with wins in the first two games but B I Luxury pulled back courtesy of Navdeep Chopra and Diya Singh beating Kabir Juneja and Preet Singh in the third game. This had little or no effect on MMG Coca-Cola who went on to register wins in the next three games to win 5-1.