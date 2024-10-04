Mink Therapeutics To Present Data From Inkt Cell Programs At SITC 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 29th Annual Meeting on November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas. The presentations will showcase new preclinical data from MiNK's iNKT cell programs, agenT-797 and PRAME-TCR.



Presentation Details

Title: AgenT-797 cell therapy can be combined with next-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) and / or bi-specific engagers to improve anticancer response

Abstract Number: 753

Date: Friday, November 8th

Title: PRAME-TCR iNKT cell therapy: Opportunity for best-in-class off-the-shelf solid tumor therapy targeting PRAME

Abstract Number: 374

Session Date: Saturday , November 9th

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit or @MiNK_iNKT. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

