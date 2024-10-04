F9 Investments Completes Purchase Of LL Flooring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) On October 1, 2024, F9 Investments, LLC completed the of 219 LL Flooring stores, which will now operate as Lumber Liquidators.

- Tom SullivanLAWRENCEBURG, TN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- F9 Investments, LLC is pleased to announce the successful completion of the purchase of 219 of LL Flooring stores and its ongoing business. . As part of the acquisition, F9 Investments will now operate these locations under the well-known name, Lumber Liquidators. This sale includes not only the stores themselves but also inventory, LL Flooring's intellectual property, and other essential company assets.LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, was founded by Tom Sullivan, the owner of F9 Investments, a private equity company which invests in clean energy, direct to consumer retail, and commercial and industrial real estate. Its F9 Brands division includes a portfolio of companies in the building products, home improvement and luxury home décor industries, including Cabinets To Go, LLC, the leading national retailer of cabinets, countertops and accessories.“We are excited to have Lumber Liquidators be once again a part of the F9 Investments family. It is a natural complement to our F9 Brands portfolio of companies” said Sullivan.Lumber Liquidators will be led by Jason Delves, F9 Brands CEO.“Lumber Liquidators is committed to providing customers with an exceptional in-store and online shopping experience, offering more than 400 varieties of hard-surface flooring. We plan to return Lumber Liquidators to its roots, providing a great product for a low price.”Lumber Liquidators will offer an extensive selection of flooring, including waterproof hybrid resilient flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwoods, and a range of flooring accessories to complement its products.For a complete list of Lumber Liquidator store locations, please visit .F9 Investments is represented by Dentons US LLP, and advised with regard to the acquisition by Solomon Partners.

Doug Tulumaris

F9 Brands

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.