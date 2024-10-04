Lick The Plate's Annual Fish Stories Feature Celebrating 10 Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The original culinary, culture and show and podcast with host David

Boylan in San Diego, Detroit and Northern Michigan is joined by Captain Mark Mihelich from Boundless Boat Charters to recap highlights from 10 years of Lick the Plate Fish Stories

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lick the Plate the original and music feature that launched in San Diego in 2011 and has expanded to Detroit and Traverse City, Michigan is celebrating 10 years of "Fish Stories" of one of their most popular annual shows. Host David Boylan rejoins Captain Mark Mihelich who was his first Fish Stories guest when it launched in 2014 and has become a regular since. Captain Mark has since gone on to charter boat success by building Boundless Boat Charters into one of the most popular private charter boats in San Diego recently surpassing 1,000 charters.

They have also shared several Lick the Plate experiences including one of the most memorable meals and interviews ever that took place in the Ringling Brothers & Barnum Baily "Pie Car" aboard the circus train with their executive chef during one of the final years of the circus.

Lick the Plate host David Boylan with Boundless Boat Charters Captain Mark Mihelich, Captain Chris Oosse from Osprey Fishing of Michigan,Captain Bill Stephenson from Fishbilly Charters in Leland, Michigan and master anglers Paul Wright and Darin DeBastos in Detroit, Michigan.

Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 3,000 guests from the culinary, culture, sports and music worlds along with his regular column in The Coast News in Encinitas, California.

Continue Reading

"The collaborations between Lick the Plate and Boundless Boat Charters expanded over the years as both a mutually beneficial business scenario and a strong friendship, while providing some of the most spectacular fishing I've ever experienced" said Lick the Plate host David Boylan. Captain Mark added: "Between the amazing meals and fishing we've had, there has been no shortage of great content for both of us to tap into. Content that David and his creative partner Brooks Venters have produced that has been instrumental in the growth of Boundless."

Lick the Plate has also expanded the "Fish Stories" shows to include charter boat captains from Michigan including Captain Bill Stephenson from Fishbilly Charters in Leland, and Captain Chris Oosse from Osprey Charters of Michigan in Traverse City. They also recorded a show on the world-class Walleye and Smallmouth Bass fishing on Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River with master anglers Paul Wright and Darin DeBastos.

Boylan and Mihelich recorded the anniversary show about 10 miles off the coast of La Jolla

where the fishing was bountiful, and the stories flowed. Click here to listen .

Lick the Plate Quick Facts:

- 900 + Lick the Plate Coast News Columns

- 2,500 +

Radio/podcast guests between

San Diego,

Detroit/Windsor

and

Northern Michigan

- Podcasts in each market average over 15,000 listens per episode

- Sponsors have included Casinos, Restaurants and Regional & National Brands

About Lick the Plate

Host

David Boylan

has interviewed over 3,000 culinary, culture and music personalities over the past 17 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in The Coast News in

Encinitas, California in 2007

where it still runs and has contributed to Edible San Diego and Traverse Magazine. The show started on 102.1 KPRI in

San Diego

in 2011, then moved to the Entercom group of stations in

San Diego

including KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny 98.1. In 2015 LTP expanded to 93.9 The River in

Detroit

and

Windsor,

then joined

MyNorth , part of MyNorth Media in

Traverse City, Michigan

along with airing on

KLT The Rock Station .

It now airs on

Q100

in

Northern Michigan

and 100.7 Ferndale Radio in metro

Detroit. In

San Diego, it airs on

The Mightier 1090 ESPN Radio. Its unique format includes a range of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds and tells their story through food and music. LTP is produced by

Quinn Boylan

and edited by

Brooks Venters. More at

About Boundless Boat Charters

Lifelong fisherman, entrepreneur, and USCG licensed Captain Mark Mihelich founded

Boundless Boat Charters

in 2016 and has since run over 1,000 charters. His 28' Triton with a 300HP Yamaha outboard was made for ocean fishing.

Built for a fast and comfortable ride, it can get out to the fishing grounds in a hurry so guests can maximize their time spent fishing. In addition, Captain Mark has completely decked the boat out with top-of-the-line electronics including: 2024 12′′ Simrad Chart Plotter with an amazing chip card to show where all the structure is for fishing at any depth and makes navigating very simple. They also added a new very powerful

1 KW transducer (fish finder) to help find the fish up to 1000′ deep. The cockpit is enclosed for a dry and comfortable ride. His live bait tank can hold lots of fresh bait and the fish hold can handle as much as you can catch. Boundless is a private fishing charter with a maximum

passenger of 4 people so everyone has plenty of room to reel in their fish. Fish processing and airtight sealing to transport your catch is also available. Learn more at





Media Contact:

David Boylan

858.395.6905

[email protected]



SOURCE Lick the Plate San Diego & Michigan

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED