Tennis World Number One Swiatek Splits With Coach Wiktorowski

Warsaw: World number one Iga Swiatek on Friday confirmed she has split with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

"After three years of the greatest achievements in my career, together with my coach Tomasz Wiktorowski we decided to part ways," Swiatek wrote on Instagram.

"I want to start with a big thank you and appreciating our work together.

"His experience, analytical and strategic attitude and enormous knowledge about tennis helped us to achieve things I've never dreamed of only a few months after we started working together."

Swiatek said she has held "first talks" with possible new coaches, adding: "I'm ready to take the next step of my career. I will let you know when I make a decision."

The 23-year-old won the French Open and US Open during her first season with Wiktorowski, and has held the world number one ranking since November 2023.

She withdrew from the prestigious Beijing 1000 WTA tournament in which she was the defending champion two weeks ago citing "personal matters".

The Polish player has won five Grand Slam titles including four French Open trophies.