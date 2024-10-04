Total Care Hospitality And Cleaning Services Launches Premium Residential Cleaning Division

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Total Care Hospitality and Cleaning Services, a leader in commercial cleaning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Residential Cleaning division. This expansion directly brings the company's expertise and commitment to excellence into homes across Western Australia.



"We've built our reputation on providing top-tier cleaning services to businesses," said the CEO of Total Care. "Now, we're excited to offer that same professionalism and attention to detail to homeowners."



The new residential cleaning service offers:

.Customized cleaning plans tailored to each home's unique needs

.Eco-friendly and pet-safe cleaning products

.Highly trained and vetted cleaning professionals

.Flexible scheduling options, including one-time deep cleans and regular maintenance

.State-of-the-art cleaning equipment and techniques



Total Care's residential division aims to address the growing demand for professional home cleaning services. With busy lifestyles becoming increasingly common, many homeowners struggle to maintain their living spaces to their desired standards.



"Our goal is to give people back their free time," explained the Founder, Head of Residential Services. "We want our clients to come home to a sparkling clean house without the stress and effort of doing it themselves."



The company's expansion into residential cleaning services comes after months of careful planning and training. Total Care has implemented rigorous safety protocols and uses only the highest quality, environmentally friendly cleaning products to ensure clients' and staff's health and well-being.



To celebrate the launch, Total Care is offering a special introductory package for new residential clients. First-time customers can receive a comprehensive home assessment and personalized cleaning plan at no additional cost.



