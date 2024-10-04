Mathmaji Selected To Participate In Stanford University's Startx Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mathmaji has been selected to participate in StartX, a global startup accelerator program associated with Stanford University. The program is part of the AI/Sustainability Course of the Global Startup Acceleration Program (GSAP), run by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in cooperation with the Cabinet Office and the of Economy, Trade and (METI).The 12-week program will enable Mathmaji to enhance its organizational capabilities and cultivate a local of investors and users in San Francisco. The program will reinforce Mathmaji's network with a diverse range of investors and users, which will facilitate future funding and service improvements.Mathmaji's President Yasu Hirose said,“We are honored to participate in the "StartX" program through JETRO, a highly exclusive opportunity available only to a select group of startups in the U.S. By participating, we will aim to accelerate our expansion into the U.S. market.”■About the StartX ProgramStartX is a startup accelerator for Stanford students, professors, and alumni. It is also the largest community in the Stanford tech ecosystem, with 75 Stanford professors and more than 1,600 entrepreneurs, as well as more than 1,000 companies and 300 active mentors and investors in the network. Since its founding in 2009, the startups it has supported have a combined market capitalization of more than $60 billion, with an average funding round of $24 million. StartX has helped more than 150 startups exit the market and has created more than 18 unicorns and 3 decacorns.■ About JETRO's Global Startup Acceleration Program (GSAP)The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), together with the Cabinet Office and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), will implement the Global Startup Acceleration Program (GSAP), an overseas expansion support program for startup companies in Japan. GSAP is a program to support the overseas expansion of startup companies throughout Japan, with a focus on startup ecosystem cities. Through lectures by a wide range of leading accelerator instructors, a world-class mentor network, and matchmaking with overseas investors and potential partners, this program is expected to help startups gain a higher perspective and overseas connections for vigorous global expansion.■About Mathmaji Co. Ltd.Mathmaji Co. Ltd. aims to realize a world where everyone has access to educational opportunities on a level playing field. As a private sector global education provider, Mathmaji Co. Ltd. is committed to providing quality education to people around the world, regardless of location, age, family, or income, by leveraging digital technology.■About the Global Math Learning App - MathmajiMathmaji" is a global math learning application that supports children's math learning by incorporating Japanese-style math education. By combining unit study using Japanese curriculum guidelines and AI with drill study to consolidate understanding, the app recreates the best of Japanese math education. Not only does it allow kids to learn on their own while having fun, but it is also a safe app for parents to track their children's learning status and understanding.App Store:Google Play:■Corporate ProfileCompany name: Mathmaji Co. Ltd.Representative: Yasu Hirose, Representative DirectorLocation HQ: G-STA SQUARE, Sumitomo Fudosan Toranomon Tower 2F, 2-2-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo 105-0001Location US: 6900 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75024, USADate of establishment: August 12, 2021Capital: 134 million yen (including capital reserve) (as of December 27, 2023)Business: Promotion of digital education business based on the vision of“realizing a world where everyone has access to educational opportunities in a flat environment”Website:

PR Team

Mathmaji

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.