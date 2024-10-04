Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,230 In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the large scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has suffered an estimated 657,940 casualties.

That's including 1,230 and officers killed or wounded in the past day alone, reports the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces have destroyed 8,908 Russian tanks (+15 in the past 24 hours), 17,627 (+31) armored fighting vehicles, 18,965 (+59) artillery systems, 1,212 (+8) multiple rocket launchers, 965 (+1) air defense systems, 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,494 (+101) UAVs, 2,613 missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 25,820 (+70) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,333 (+3) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia keeps a Kalibr cruise missile carrier on combat duty in the Black Sea.