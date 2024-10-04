Zelensky On Kursk Raid: Ukraine's Active Operation In Progress

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed his gratitude to the five brigades and a battalion that defend Ukraine in the most challenging war zones.

Zelensky spoke in a address released Thursday night, Ukrinform reports.

"There was a report today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Frontline – Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. Our response to Russia's on border communities. As well as the operation in the Kursk region – our ongoing active measures. I am grateful to all our warriors – every combat brigade – who are really effective on the battlefield now, in the most intense sectors," Zelensky said.

The president noted that over the past weeks, the 35th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade, 102nd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, 118th Separate Mechanized Brigade, and 425th Separate Assault Battalion“especially deserve our gratitude”.

