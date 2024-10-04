عربي


Qatar Chairs Meeting Of Financial And Economic Cooperation Committee

10/4/2024 5:18:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Qatar chaired the 122nd meeting of the financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari presided over the meeting, which took place in Doha and was attended by Their Excellencies the Ministers of the GCC countries.

The Peninsula

