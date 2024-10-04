Temporary Partial Closure On Two Roads Starting Today
Date
10/4/2024 5:18:24 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced two partial road closures on Friday morning.
It stated that a temporary partial closure will be implemented at Sharq Intersection for left-turn traffic from the C-Ring Road towards Ras Bu Annoud Street. This began this morning, October 4, and will continue until 5am on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
Meanwhile, an underpass exit road from Mesaieed Road leading to the Al-Asiri intersection will also be partially closed. This began this morning as well, October 4, and will continue until 5am on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
