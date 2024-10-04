Hurricane Helene Death Toll Tops 200 In US

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Oct 4 (IANS) Death toll exceeded 200 in hurricane-stricken southeastern US states, according to reports.

At least 204 people are known to have died across six states as a result of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Helene since it made landfall in Florida a week ago, as per NBC News, adding that hundreds are still missing and nearly a million customers remain without power, Xinhua news agency reported.

Helene has become the deadliest hurricane to strike the US mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

More than half of the fatalities were confirmed in storm-ravaged North Carolina, with at least 98 deaths. In particular, Buncombe County, which is located in western North Carolina, reported 61 deaths.

US President Joe Biden decided on Wednesday to immediately deploy "up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to support the delivery of food, water and other essentials to communities affected by Hurricane Helene."

The active-duty military personnel are in addition to more than 1,000 North Carolina National Guard soldiers currently deployed, who are surging food, water, supplies and conducting search and rescue operations, according to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

The Governor noted on Thursday that "around-the-clock efforts continue to provide resources and assistance" to communities in the western part of the state.

Biden toured the Carolinas to survey damage on Wednesday and is scheduled to visit Florida and Georgia on Thursday. The White House said in a news release that Biden will further survey damage caused by Helene and meet with state and local leaders regarding ongoing response efforts.

"The president and his entire administration will continue to do everything in our power to help the people of Florida, Georgia, and every community affected by this storm," said the White House.