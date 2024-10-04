South Korea's Yoon Shops For A Bigger Role In SE Asia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) President Yoon Suk Yeol's planned trip to Southeast Asia next week aims to bolster South Korea's role in the region, primarily by establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and strengthening bilateral relations with the Philippines and Singapore.

Yoon's visit to the Philippines is particularly significant, marking the first state visit by a South Korean president in 13 years. Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of relations between the two nations, the visit seeks to deepen their already strong partnership.

The primary focus is to strengthen economic ties. Yoon's meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is expected to yield several agreements, including memoranda of understanding (MOUs) aimed at fostering cooperation in energy, supply chains, maritime affairs and various industries.

This aligns with South Korea's broader ambition to secure its economic future by forming partnerships in industries critical to addressing global supply chain disruptions. The Philippines, with its rapidly growing economy and abundant natural resources, is an important partner for South Korea in diversifying its energy and raw material sources.

Additionally, the visit emphasizes the significance of private-sector collaboration. Yoon will engage in the Korea-Business Philippines Forum, which is anticipated to attract around 40 Korean companies. This business-focused approach demonstrates South Korea's commitment to deepening its economic ties with the Philippines beyond formal diplomatic channels.

The forum is expected to create opportunities for Korean enterprises to explore new ventures in the Philippines, particularly in technology, infrastructure, and green energy.