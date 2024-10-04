Devara BO Collection Day 7: Jr NTR-Saif Ali Khan Film Numbers Nosedive 65.48%, Gets ₹7.25 Crore On Thursday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Devara BO collection Day 7: The starring Jr NTR along with Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, raked in ₹215.6 crore net at the during its seven-day run, according to film tracker Sacnilk.

Jr NTR-starrer witnessed a 65.48 per cent fall in its box office numbers on Thursday, October 3, after Gandhi Jayanti holiday. On Day 7, the movie minted ₹7.25 crore net after witnessing 50 per cent uptick on October 2. With Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as the lead actors in Devara: Part 1, the film collected a whopping ₹21 crore on Wednesday.

The Koratala Siva directorial film raked in ₹82.5 crore on its opening day. Its first weekend collection climbed to 160.6 after the impressive debut. After Jr NTR's Golden Globe and Oscar success with RRR , Devara: Part 1 marks a major comeback for

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said,“The film is now on track to achieve a respectable lifetime biz in the range of ₹70-80 cr in the North, marking a notable success for #NTR”

Made on a budget of ₹300 crore, the film break even within a few days of its release. The makers on September 30 announced that the film minted ₹304 crore at the worldwide box office in opening weekend.

Naga Vamsi, who holds the theatrical rights to Devara, in a post on X said,“A big thank you to each and every one of you who played a part in creating the #DevaraStorm and setting unprecedented records at the BOX OFFICE.”

The Tollywood film bankrolled by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts witnessed an overall 18.64 percent Telugu occupancy, 10.02 percent Hindi occupancy, 20.11 percent Kannada occupancy and 15.58 percent Tamil occupancy on October 3, Sacnilk reported. Apart from the lead roles, the star cast features Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles.