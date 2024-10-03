Ainewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces 'Scale Up' Of ECD Contracts With Three Existing Clients

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, is reporting that three existing clients have expanded their contracts for KSCP's Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”). According to the announcement, counties in California, Tennessee and Virginia have scaled up existing contracts with Knightscope, adding devices and long-term ECD services.

“Emergency communications play a vital role in ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for everyone by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS,” said the company in the press release.“By expanding one's emergency communication program, community leaders are providing multiple portals for alerting the appropriate authorities in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities or for accidents.”

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

