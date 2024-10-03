Path Infotech Announces Sponsorship Of Cloud Expo Asia 2024 In Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Path Announces Sponsorship of Cloud Asia 2024 in Singapore

Path will demonstrate its automation-led service framework, CLOUDnU, reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation in digital transformation.

- Ramsai Sistla, Vice President ASEAN – Sales & Marketing at PathSINGAPORE, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Path is excited to announce its sponsorship of Cloud Expo Asia 2024 , reinforcing its commitment to driving innovation in cloud technology and digital transformation. The event, taking place on October 9-10, 2024, will bring together technology visionaries, industry leaders, and forward-thinking businesses to explore the evolving digital innovation landscape.As a key part of Tech Week Singapore, Cloud Expo Asia presents a unique opportunity for IT professionals, developers, and decision-makers from various industries to exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge advancements. For Path, this sponsorship is about impacting the future of cloud technology and digital transformation."Our sponsorship of Cloud Expo Asia aligns with our mission to lead businesses through the complexities of cloud adoption and digital strategy execution. At Path, we believe in the transformative power of technology to unlock new business opportunities and drive measurable growth," said Ramsai Sistla, Vice President ASEAN – Sales & Marketing at Path.Attendees can visit Path at booth #L90, where the team will demonstrate their Automation-led service framework, CLOUDnU. This innovative solution addresses critical challenges like optimizing cloud infrastructure, enhancing data security, and streamlining operations, helping businesses achieve their goals faster and more efficiently.Path is also hosting an exclusive speaker session featuring Alan Lee, Head of IT Infrastructure at Daiwa Capital, and Pankaj Ratra, Co-founder and Director of Business Development at Path. Together, they will discuss Daiwa's transformative journey with Path's CLOUDnU, offering valuable insights into how this strategic approach is delivering breakthrough innovations and tangible business results.This session promises attendees an opportunity to learn firsthand how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping industries and driving real business success.Path invites all Cloud Expo Asia attendees to connect with their team, explore new possibilities, and discover how Path can be a pivotal partner in their digital transformation journey. Whether organizations are at the beginning of their cloud transformation or looking to elevate their existing strategy, Path is ready to provide the expertise and support needed to succeed.For more information about Path's participation in Cloud Expo Asia or to schedule a meeting with the team during the event, please contact ....About Path InfotechPath is a technology-led business solutions company offering digital transformation, foundational, and sustenance services across industry domains. They bring the right blend of functional knowledge and technology excellence that empowers their customers to embrace automation, Cloud (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), mobility, analytics, enterprise applications, and cross-platform integration. Path has provided customized solutions and services to customers across industry verticals in the last few years on Hybrid Cloud. To know more, visit |

