Kuwait Deplores Israeli Occupation Campaigns Against UN Chief
10/3/2024 7:07:55 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait condemned on Thursday the Israeli Occupation government's malicious campaigns against the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, highlighting his role in promoting international peace.
In a press statement, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the Israeli occupation government's decision to declare the UN chief as a persona non-grata.
It voiced appreciation to Guterres' prominent and vital role in supporting efforts aimed at achieving international peace and security as well as commitment for the implementation of international law and the noble principles and goals of the UN Charter. (end)
