Israeli Zionist Army Kills Head Of Hamas Network In Tulkarm, West Bank
10/3/2024 9:07:40 PM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
JERUSALEM, Oct 4 (NNN-MA'AN) – The Israeli Zionist Forces announced last night that, Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, head of the Hamas Network in Tulkarm, in the West Bank, was killed earlier in the day.
The Zionist army said in a statement that, Oufi planned and led the attempted car-bombing attack in Ateret on Sept 2. As part of his role,“he supplied weaponry to a large number of Hamas militants in the area, planning and leading a significant amount of additional attacks, directed towards communities in the West bank and places in the Israeli regime.”
Alongside Oufi, multiple other“significant militants, who were part of the network in Tulkarm were eliminated,” according to the statement.– NNN-MA'AN
