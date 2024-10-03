37 More Killed, 151 Injured In Latest Zionist Airstrikes On Lebanon: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 4 (NNN-NNA) – The death toll from Israeli Zionist on different areas in Lebanon over the past 24 hours reached 37, while injuries stood at 151, the Lebanese reported.

The ministry said that, nine people were killed and 24 others injured, in Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

It added that, two people were killed and 15 others in Mount Lebanon, while nine people were injured in the Baalbek Hermel governorate.

The ministry's report noted that two people were killed and 14 others wounded in the Bekaa region, while 19 were killed and 52 injured in the Nabatieh governorate.

It added that five people were killed and 37 injured in the South governorate.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon, in a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA