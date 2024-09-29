Russian province increases shipments to Africa

(MENAFN) The Krasnodar Region, recognized as one of Russia's key agricultural centers, is actively enhancing its trade relations with African nations, which now represent 10 percent of the goods exported from the province. Alexander Ruppel, the local deputy governor, shared these insights in an interview with the newspaper Kommersant, highlighting the region's engagement with 37 African countries in 2023.



Among the primary trading partners are Egypt and Libya, which rank among the top ten collaborators. Notably, Cote d’Ivoire has recently emerged as a significant partner as well. Ruppel noted that the increase in trade with Africa signifies a strategic shift, as trade with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) accounted for 11.5 percent last year.



Exports from the Krasnodar Region are predominantly agricultural and mineral products, which together make up about 80 percent of the total exports. The remaining 20 percent includes a variety of items such as metals, machinery, and chemicals. Ruppel emphasized the region's standing as one of Russia's leading exporters of agricultural products, which not only encompass grains, fruits, and vegetables but also processed goods like ready-to-eat meals, groceries, confectionery, and health foods.



In 2023, around 70 companies from the Krasnodar Region participated in international exhibitions held in countries such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Belarus, India, and Turkey. These events facilitated preliminary agreements to export a range of agricultural products, including confectionery and dietary supplements, to various African nations such as Egypt, Algeria, Libya, and Tunisia.



The Krasnodar Region’s increasing trade with Africa underscores a significant effort to diversify its export markets while capitalizing on its agricultural strengths. As these trade ties strengthen, the region is poised to play a pivotal role in meeting the food and agricultural needs of African countries, further enhancing economic cooperation between Russia and the continent.

