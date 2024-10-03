The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mary S. Nguyen, MD, FAAFP As A Pinnacle Lifetime Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CASTORVILLE, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mary S. Nguyen, MD, FAAFP is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for Providing Compassionate Family with a Focus on Cannabis and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Nguyen, in collaboration with her husband, Dr. Lloyd Van Winkle, offers dedicated medical care for chronic and acute illnesses, with a particular emphasis on cannabis medicine. Dr.

Nguyen also brings her expertise to the field of autism spectrum disorder.

Nguyen specializes in family medicine, where her compassionate approach extends to a special interest in cannabis medicine and autism spectrum disorder.

Nguyen operates her private practice, Medina Valley Family Practice, in Castroville, Texas, where she has been a trusted healthcare provider for the local community.

Nguyen's educational journey is marked by academic achievements. She holds a BA in Biology and English, minoring in chemistry from St. Mary's University. She received her MD from the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in Houston and completed her family medicine residency at CHRISTUS Health Santa Rosa in San Antonio, TX. She holds a Master's degree in medical cannabis sciences and therapeutics at the University of Maryland at Baltimore and is a fellow the American Academy of Family Physicians. She is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine.

Nguyen is married to Dr. Lloyd Van Winkle, MD, and they share their lives with six children. Two of their children, Jonathan and Victoria, serve as daily inspirations to Dr. Nguyen in her medical

journey.

Nguyen is affiliated with various medical associations, including the American Academy of Family Physicians, Texas Academy of Family Physicians, Bexar County Medical Association, Texas Medical Association, American Medical Association, Society of Cannabis Clinicians, the Association of Cannabinoid Specialists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Nguyen believes in providing comprehensive and compassionate healthcare to her patients. Her special interests in cannabis medicine and autism spectrum disorder reflect her dedication to addressing unique healthcare needs.

Nguyen has volunteered for organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, local health fairs, and has served as the Physician of the Day with the Texas Congress.

Nguyen's expertise in family medicine, cannabis medicine, and autism spectrum disorder has made her a trusted healthcare provider in Castroville, Texas, and beyond.

