Diapers, Wipes, Period Supplies, Incontinence Products Urgently Needed In Communities Hit By Hurricane Helene

- National Diaper Bank NetworkNEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) and Alliance for Period Supplies have mobilized disaster relief and recovery efforts to aid and support people affected by Hurricane Helene, which ripped a path of devastation from Florida through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and parts of Virginia and Tennessee, last week.Diapers, wipes, period products, incontinence supplies, and other personal care products are among the most requested basic essentials following a natural disaster that forces families to flee their homes and/or causes widespread damage to personal and retail property.NDBN is working to support its member basic needs banks on the ground in states throughout the Southeast hit by the massive storm. Area basic needs banks are responding to urgent needs in communities and are on the ground distributing all available inventory. Supplies need to be replenished in the weeks and months ahead.“Our members, particularly in areas prone to hurricanes, are experts at getting products to people in the middle of a disaster,” said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum.“Just as importantly, these basic needs banks are not going anywhere. They will support the communities through the long process of rebuilding.”NDBN is increasing shipments of products to the Southeast and will direct grants to member basic needs banks to support relief and recovery efforts. Tax-deductible contributions to support families can be made at NDBN Hurricane Helene Relief and Recovery Fund . All donations will support the distribution of diapers, wipes, period products and incontinence supplies in impacted areas served by basic needs banks. NDBN also encourages the public to donate funds directly to basic needs banks in the hardest hit communities. Those nonprofits can be located through the NDBN member directory ( ).“Everyday I am proud of our members, who serve the nearly 1 in 2 families who cannot afford to diaper their children. After a natural disaster, everyone faces barriers to obtaining basic necessities, including the dedicated staff and volunteers who run basic needs banks. They are doing amazing work right now in the worst of circumstances. It's an honor to support them,” said Goldblum.# # #The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential...including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. In 2018, it created the Alliance for Period Supplies to combat period poverty. NDBN's active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

