IGT's Tiger and Dragon Multi-Level Progressive Game Wins“Best Slot Product” in 2025 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards

International Game PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today that its Tiger and DragonTM multi-level progressive ("MLP") game won the "Best Slot Product" category in the 2025 GGB Gaming & Awards. Sponsored by Global Gaming Business Magazine, the GGB Gaming & Technology Awards are one of the casino industry's most prestigious awards, recognizing excellence and innovation in technology, products, and services that enhance the gaming experience.

Introduced in May 2024, IGT's Tiger and Dragon MLP game quickly achieved chart-topping success, landing in the number-one position on Eilers & Krejcik's US & Canada Game Performance Report in the "Top Indexing NEW Games – Premium Leased & WAP" category for three consecutive months. Since its debut, Tiger and Dragon's performance increased month-over-month, sustaining at approximately 3x zone and house average. Housed on the sleek PeakCurveTM49 cabinet, the theme is available in two compelling base games, Tiger and Dragon Cash on Reels, and Tiger and Dragon Multipliers.

"IGT winning 'Best Slot Product' for Tiger and Dragon in the 2025 GGB Gaming & Technology Awards reflects our continued momentum and leadership in the premium MLP category," said

Nick Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming . "As demonstrated by this outstanding recognition, Tiger and Dragon leverages IGT's successful formula of proven mechanics and captivating design to create a game that our customers can confidently deploy. We look forward to introducing new evolutions of the Tiger and Dragon theme at G2E."



"This year's GGB Gaming & Technology Awards nominations represented the very best in gaming entertainment and innovation across many product categories," said Roger Gros, Global Gaming Business Magazine Publisher . "IGT's Tiger and Dragon multi-level progressive slots demonstrate ingenuity in a rapidly changing industry, and we are pleased to recognize the game with the Gold award in the 'Best Slot Product' category."

Leveraging the success of the Tiger and Dragon theme, this year at G2E, IGT will unveil three new games for the brand. Packed with engaging bonuses, Tiger and Dragon Super Gong and Tiger and Dragon Super Bonus will debut on the PeakCurveTM 49 cabinet, and Tiger and Dragon Super Arrow will be introduced on the towering SkyRiseTM cabinet.

IGT was also recognized in the awards program for its excellence in casino management system ("CMS") innovation and sports betting leadership. IGT's Slot Marker technology, a module of IGT ADVANTAGETM X that enables players to seamlessly access casino-held credit markers directly on a slot machine, won the Silver award in the "Best Consumer-Service Technology" category.

For the second consecutive year, IGT PlaySportsTM was recognized with the Silver award in the "Best Sports Betting Product" category.

IGT's end-to-end portfolio of gaming solutions will be displayed in its G2E booth 3659 at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), October 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

