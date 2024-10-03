Vitafloor And Horselight Unveil Strategic Collaboration To Advance Equine Wellness And Performance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vitafloor® , the global leader in equine vibration therapy equipment, and HorseLight® , a pioneer in equine light therapy, are excited to announce their partnership aimed at advancing equine wellness and performance through innovative, science-backed technologies. This strategic collaboration will combine Vitafloor's expertise in whole-body vibration therapy, including benefits like enhanced circulation and recovery, with the HorseLight's automatic stable lighting solutions, which help to support such symptoms as; lethargy, fatigue, depression, difficulty in concentrating, irritability and irregular seasons, due to lack of sunlight; S.A.D (seasonal affective disorder).

Expanding Innovative Equine Solutions Across North America

As part of this partnership, Vitafloor, a Florida-based corporation with operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa, and Asia Pacific, will be responsible for distributing and selling HorseLight products throughout North America. Known for its advanced vibrating floor systems, Vitafloor enhances horse health, performance, and recovery by improving circulation and promoting healing. Their equipment is a staple in veterinary clinics, training facilities, and private stables worldwide. HorseLight, based in the United Kingdom, will leverage Vitafloor's established network and market expertise to introduce its bioavailable stable lighting solutions, to a broader audience of equine professionals and enthusiasts across North America.

A Unified Vision for Equine Excellence

“We are thrilled to partner with HorseLight to bring this innovative solution to the equine community in North America,” said Malou Oostveen, Marketing Manager of Vitafloor.“Our shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of horses through proven, effective technologies makes this collaboration a natural fit.”

Both Vitafloor and HorseLight share a common goal of enhancing equine wellness and performance through innovative technologies. By joining forces, the two companies are committed to leveraging their respective expertise to provide a comprehensive approach to equine care. Vitafloor's advanced vibration therapy and HorseLight's cutting-edge automatic stable lighting solutions are complementary, offering a holistic range of benefits for horses.

“This partnership marks an exciting chapter in equine care,” said Ali Howe, Sales & Marketing Manager, at HorseLight.“By combining our technologies, we can offer horse owners, trainers, and veterinarians a new level of care that is both innovative and effective.”

About Vitafloor®

Vitafloor is the original innovator of whole body vibration for horses. Originally developed and tested in Europe, Vitafloor's technology has since undergone continuous testing and validation in the United States. Vitafloor prides itself on having the most robust body of research using their technology on the market today. Vitafloor USA Inc. is a Florida-based corporation and is the premier distributor of a comprehensive range of equine wellness solutions, including the Vitafloor vibrating floor systems, Q-Line® Horse Exercisers, Q-Line Solariums, and the Award-Winning Sedelogic Saddle Pads. Their offerings also encompass the Q-Line Treadmill, Safety Wall, and Arena Irrigation Systems, all designed to keep your horses competitive, safe, and healthy.

About HorseLight®

HorseLight is a company dedicated to enhancing equine health and performance through innovative lighting solutions. The company's flagship product, the HorseLight system, replicates the essential natural benefits of summer daylight, within indoor stabling environments by delivering high-intensity white and blue light spectrums that positively impact the horse's circadian rhythm (body clock) -something standard LED or fluorescent lighting cannot achieve. Additionally, the HorseLight Advanced automatic system incorporates red night light technology, ideal for observation, foaling, and late-night checks. The red night light does not affect melatonin (the sleep hormone), ensuring horses remain relaxed and well-rested during the hours of darkness. HorseLight's systems are suitable for both individual stables and large professional yards, offering options from a Single Stable DIY kit, to scalable solutions for multiple units. Driven by a commitment to advancing equine well-being, HorseLight provides scientifically-backed technology that makes optimizing horse health and performance simple and effective for all equine facilities, at the flick of a switch!

For more information about Vitafloor and HorseLight, visit their websites at and . You can also meet us in person at the Ibericon Equestrian Trade Show at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, FL, from October 17-20, 2024.

Media Contacts:

Vitafloor Malou Oostveen | Marketing Manager | ... | +1 (352) 737-6743

HorseLight Ali Howe | Sales & Marketing Manager | ... | +44 (0) 7973211472

Malou Oostveen

Vitafloor USA Inc.

...

