Foundation Stones Were Laid For New Enterprises In The Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park In Jabrayil

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ground-breaking ceremonies for
new enterprises in the Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park in
the Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.
Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the President and
the First Lady on the progress made in the industrial park.
According to the Presidential decree dated October 4, 2021, the
Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial park was created in Jabrayil
district under the management of the Economic Zones Development
Agency (EZDA). The park's main activities will include the
establishment of a logistics and trade center, warehouse complexes,
wholesale and retail outlets, parking area, customs and fuel
stations, and service centers for vehicles and equipment.
Covering an area of 200 hectares, the industrial park benefits
from its advantageous location along newly constructed highways and
railways, making it an attractive site for entrepreneurs.
The industrial park currently hosts 13 residents and 1
non-resident. Total investments are expected to reach 133.8 million
AZN, creating more than 2,000 jobs. To date, residents have already
invested over 20 million AZN, generating more than 40 permanent
jobs.
Among the planned projects in the industrial park are the
production of fiberglass and polystyrene concrete blocks, dry
construction mixtures, paving stones, various adhesive tapes,
footwear, disinfectants, liquid detergents, and bleach solutions. A
40-room hotel, a 100-seat restaurant, and a logistics center will
also be constructed.
Currently, one enterprise is operational in the park, providing
technical services for agricultural machinery and trucks.
X X X
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva first
attended the ground-breaking ceremony for a furniture cluster owned
by Lithuania's Dominari company.
Dominari has been registered as a resident of the Araz Valley
Economic Zone industrial park. The company plans to implement a
five-phase furniture cluster project on 10 hectares. The first
phase will include the construction of a factory for producing
foam, a key material for mattresses, and a textile factory to
supply various stages of the cluster. The total investment will
exceed 50 million AZN, and 650 jobs will be created initially, with
the workforce recruited from Jabrayil and nearby districts.
The company will annually produce 6,000 tons of flexible
polyurethane, 250,000 units of various furniture, 1 million covers
for mattresses, sofas, and beds, 200,000 mattresses, and 5,500
cubic meters of furniture components. The products will be sold
domestically and exported.
Lithuania's Dominari has rapidly grown into one of the leading
furniture manufacturers in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe.
Currently, the company employs 2,000 people and serves over 200
corporate clients.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the
"Dominari" furniture cluster.
X X X
The President and First Lady participated in the ground-breaking
ceremony for a factory owned by Karabakh Stone LLC in the
industrial park.
Karabakh Stone LLC was registered as a resident of the
industrial park in July 2024. The company will produce decorative
paving stones and curbstones for roads and landscaping on 3.5
hectares of the park.
The project, with an investment of 7.8 million AZN, is expected
to create 95 permanent jobs. The factory, with an annual production
capacity of 1,250,000 square meters, will cater to the domestic
market. The factory, utilizing Turkish technology, is expected to
become operational in 2025.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the
factory.
X X X
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also
attended the ground-breaking ceremony for a factory by
Prestij-Kimya LLC in the industrial park.
The company will construct a factory on 2.15 hectares to produce
disinfectants, liquid detergents, and bleach solutions. With an
investment of 5.8 million AZN, the factory will create 214
permanent jobs.
The factory will utilize advanced technologies from Turkiye,
China, and leading European countries, producing 30,000 tons of
various disinfectants, liquid detergents, and bleach products
annually. The products will be marketed both domestically and
internationally.
President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the
factory.
